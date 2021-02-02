171st Member Awarded Major General Joseph A. Ahearn Enlisted Leadership Award

The Air National Guard awarded a member of the 171st Air Refueling Wing with the Major General Joseph A. Ahearn Enlisted Leadership Award, Dec. 22, 2020.



Chief Master Sgt. Charles Stoyer of the Civil Engineer Squadron was honored with an award for superior performance. The Air National Guard Civil Engineer program annually recognizes outstanding performers. Those members then represent the ANG at the Air Force level for Civil Engineer awards.



“The 171st Civil Engineer Squadron has been extremely successful over the past several years, both in supporting the wing’s facilities and supporting our airmen. This success is directly correlated to Chief Stoyer’s leadership,” said Maj. Jeremy Ketter, commander of the 171st CES.



Stoyer has been responsible for numerous construction project contracts on the base, resulting in facility upgrades that have improved the work center of nearly every section on the installation. He also supported the execution of $2.2 million in facility operation and maintenance activities through the installation’s master cooperative agreement. Some of his contributions include environmentally friendly actions like replacing old water fountains with refillable water bottle stations and initiating the use of more energy-efficient LED lights on base.



“Chief brings innovative solutions that are crafted and supported by the experiences of his long and diverse career. I have been exceptionally blessed by the opportunity to work with Chief over the past several years and be a part of the improvements that he has encouraged among the wing’s enlisted corps,” said Ketter.



The enlisted leadership award is named after Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ahearn who managed and led global construction projects as well as helped establish the Air Force’s first environmental compliance program. He was known as one of the top civil engineers in the Air Force.



“The amazing airmen that I get to work with is the real reason behind all of this,” said Stoyer. “I am honored to represent them, work toward fulfilling their needs and promote them every chance I can.”

