Naval Support Activity Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony

Chief Information Systems Technician
Sharonica Burnom, a native of Houston, has
been in the Navy for 11 years and 9 months and at
NSA Souda Bay for 2 years.
Burnom will depart NSA Souda Bay for the
guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG
113), assuming the role of combat systems
chief. Her duties will include taking care of all
information systems and message traffic aboard
the ship.
Burnom said being a Navy chief means impacting
her Sailors' lives in a positive manner.
“Being a Navy chief is no longer about me. It's
always been about the Sailors, being able to see
them progress and see their successes,” said
Burnom.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2021 07:47
|Story ID:
|388140
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
