Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony

    Chief Pinning Ceremony at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee | 210129-N-AZ866-0311 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief...... read more read more

    GREECE

    01.29.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    Chief Information Systems Technician
    Sharonica Burnom, a native of Houston, has
    been in the Navy for 11 years and 9 months and at
    NSA Souda Bay for 2 years.

    Burnom will depart NSA Souda Bay for the
    guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG
    113), assuming the role of combat systems
    chief. Her duties will include taking care of all
    information systems and message traffic aboard
    the ship.

    Burnom said being a Navy chief means impacting
    her Sailors' lives in a positive manner.
    “Being a Navy chief is no longer about me. It's
    always been about the Sailors, being able to see
    them progress and see their successes,” said
    Burnom.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 07:47
    Story ID: 388140
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chief pinning ceremony
    Greece
    Sailor
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Chief
    NSA Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT