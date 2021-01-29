Naval Support Activity Souda Bay's Chief Pinning Ceremony

Chief Information Systems Technician

Sharonica Burnom, a native of Houston, has

been in the Navy for 11 years and 9 months and at

NSA Souda Bay for 2 years.



Burnom will depart NSA Souda Bay for the

guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG

113), assuming the role of combat systems

chief. Her duties will include taking care of all

information systems and message traffic aboard

the ship.



Burnom said being a Navy chief means impacting

her Sailors' lives in a positive manner.

“Being a Navy chief is no longer about me. It's

always been about the Sailors, being able to see

them progress and see their successes,” said

Burnom.

Date Taken: 01.29.2021