Fleet Readiness Center Southeast achieves record year in production

By Ashley Lombardo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Amidst a year teeming with obstacles, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) announced a record-breaking 2020 fiscal year (FY20). Most notably, the command delivered 100 aircraft back to the Fleet – a 19 percent increase from the previous year and a new record of aircraft sales in one year for the command.



According to FRCSE’s Commanding Officer Col. Fred Schenk, it was a command-wide effort that resulted in a year of record achievements, including the completion of more than 69,000 products running the gamut of components, from manufactured items to engine modules.



“Even facing the hardship we’ve weathered this fiscal year, the command has had one of the most successful years to date,” he said. “We have experienced many command firsts and industry advancement spanning the scope. Accomplishments such as these are only possible when every division, department and shop work diligently toward a common goal. I’m incredibly proud of the year we’ve had.”



The depot’s endeavors this year are nothing short of significant. While the team embraced several Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) mandates, which required rapid turnaround of the T-6 and Super Hornet aircraft, departments across the command also stepped up, ushering in achievements such as the speedy overhaul and painting of the first Blue Angel Super Hornet aircraft and the first F-5 organic aircraft production line, among many others.



Additionally, FRCSE adopted several new strategic initiatives. The Navy Sustainment System (NSS), designed to streamline processes and methodologies to drive urgency in workload execution, was implemented across all production lines. The command also transitioned to a Mission Aligned Organization (MAO), a restructuring that allows decisions to be made at lower levels, shifting focus from process to outcome.



“The historic milestone to achieve 100 aircraft delivered is a feat that no one should take for granted,” said Becky Thacker, FRCSE’s Production Director. “That success story was written not only by the hard work of our aircraft line personnel, but by support team members across the entire command. Add in the successes in our component, engine, manufacturing and process lines, and FY20 was a year unlike any other. It was a year that we can all be proud of, and use as a new baseline for what we can achieve.”



A few of the largest factors responsible for the increase in sales during FY20 was a reduction in turnaround time for the T-6 Texan and the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet.



FRCSE is responsible for various types of maintenance, overhaul and repair for both aircraft. The T-6 workload includes aircraft condition inspection (ACI), in-service repair (ISR), modifications (MODs) and installations. Simultaneously, the Super Hornet production line conducts work primarily consisting of PMI-2, MODs and out-of-scope repairs.



To better serve the Fleet, Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller, former Air Boss now retired, challenged the folks on both lines to decrease their production time by more than half, a difficult feat even without the challenges associated with the COVID-19 workplace protocols.



Both teams stepped up to the task, taking the proverbial bull by the horns.



“The Air Boss gave us clear direction to drive our turnaround times down to increase the Fleet’s readiness initiatives,” said Clint Batten, FRCSE’s Trainers Production Line Lead. “After assessing the work scope, the goal of 77 calendar days to complete a full ACI with strip and paint was born. Step one was to achieve a milestone of 120 days, then 100 days and finally end at the required 77 calendar day goal.”



Batten and the T-6 folks embraced NSS, the Artisan’s Wheel (a graphic that aligns a project or effort to artisan in order of its importance) and allowed workers creative liberty to simplify processes.



“It starts with the artisan. We continuously give them creative latitude to look for ways to improve our process. To streamline operations, you have to create a learning atmosphere within your team and then have the guts to see it through,” he said.



The team worked fast and furious, ultimately surpassing its goal by reaching 66 days for ACI. This time frame includes the period it took to strip and paint (approximately three to four days) upon induction and to conduct its final painting (approximately five days).



Matt Lindberg, FRCSE’s F/A-18 E/F Assistant Production Line Lead, and the artisans that make up the Super Hornet team also credit the NSS methodology and a more streamlined management style for their success.



“The team implemented the tenants of NSS by combining production phases to operate in parallel rather than sequential. We assigned a dedicated work lead to each jet for targeted, hands-on management,” he said. “We swarmed the jet during the first two weeks of production to target all critical areas that could drive engineering analysis’, allowing those folks to respond quickly. We changed the cadence of our daily meetings to focus solely on any barriers that stood in the way and resolved them as fast as possible.”



By utilizing these tactics, the team made history by completing a PMI-2, a repair and rework maintenance package that targets specific areas and zonal inspections, in 45 days – 22 days before the NSS goal of 67 days.



“We credit this success to the NSS methodology, but mainly a strong team that worked hard to adjust to a new way of doing production and taking lessons learned with each new induction to streamline the process even further,” said Lindberg. “Achieving 45 days was a culmination of 18 months of hard work from everyone on this production line.”



Efforts from the Trainers and the Super Hornet production lines make up a bulk percentage of the 100 aircraft returned to the Fleet, but that accomplishment couldn’t have been secured without FRCSE’s Vertical Lift Production Line.



In fact, helicopters are responsible for nearly another third of sales during FY20. The team, led by Bruce Mobley, FRCSE’s Vertical Lift Production Line Lead, works primarily on MH-60R Seahawk conducting PMI work, MODs and ISRs.



Having recently received an extensive hangar overhaul at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS) location, which increased workspace from six spots to 11, production throughput has increased tenfold.



“Our goal is just to funnel the NSS mission and continue to work as efficiently as possible,” said Mobley. “We have an extraordinary team and an incredibly stable work scope, which certainly helps with production. We know what’s coming in, when it will be here and what work is expected to be completed. That stability allows us to maintain a certain level of discipline in our schedule. I’m incredibly proud of my team.”



Not only did Vertical Lift sales help the command return 100 aircraft to the Fleet, but the team also reached 100 sales since the production line’s inception during FY20 as well.



“As we recruit new talent and continue executing streamlined processes in integrated maintenance, working shoulder to shoulder with our customers and friends in the squadrons, our output will continue to increase,” said Mobley. “We have quality artisans fueled by our command’s rich apprenticeship program, an excellent team of production supervisors and an unbeatable support team. These achievements are just the beginning for the Vertical Lift Production Line.”



What’s clear is that FRCSE celebrates a culture of collaboration. Each production line is responsible for their aircraft, but every sale on every line pushes the command closer to exceeding their mission to the Fleet and the United States Navy. That mission is the heartbeat of FRCSE, echoing through every quality aircraft, manufactured product, service and component that leaves the facility.



Even during a year overwhelmed by difficulties, thousands of personnel spanning from active military to civil service and contracted Federal employees inched forward, forging a record-breaking year with results that speak louder than any words.



“I think these accomplishments show that what we have built is not a flash in the pan, but something built for the long haul,” said Batten. “FRCSE is hungry and we are never satisfied with our past results.”



