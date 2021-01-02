9 Soldiers released from hospital following Jan. 28 ethylene glycol poisoning



FORT BLISS, Texas— A Jan. 28 incident involving eleven Soldiers from the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains under investigation. The Soldiers involved drank a substance containing ethylene glycol that they believed to be an alcoholic beverage.



As of this update, one Soldier remains in the Intensive Care Unit at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC). Another Soldier remains in the non-critical care ward. Both of these Soldiers have improved prognoses. The other nine Soldiers involved were released from the hospital between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.



From Jan. 18 thru Jan. 28, two Batteries from the 3-43rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion completed a ten-day battery-sized training exercise at Fort Bliss’s McGregor Range Complex. At the conclusion of the training exercise, several Soldiers fell ill on the morning of Jan. 28. After initial investigation, we assess that eleven Soldiers drank the liquid.



The circumstances of how the Soldiers ingested the substance are under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (USACIDC).



The Fort Bliss senior mission commander has directed an administrative investigation to determine the facts and circumstances that led to this incident. This investigation is already underway.



Fort Bliss remains committed to caring for our people, their Families and community. We will continue to provide additional details as they become available.

