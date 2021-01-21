New Lock at the Soo to co-host virtual town hall

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. --

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and city officials here will co-host a virtual town hall noon, January 25, 2021, to provide additional information and address community’s questions and concerns regarding placement of a temporary project office in Canal Park.



To participate in the virtual town hall, join the zoom meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87065852272?pwd=WDRKOURjck1HN3hyMDZiZWtUdkVOQT09



Meeting ID: 870 6585 2272



Passcode: 889905



Or dial in at: +1 (646-558)-8656



Meeting ID: 870 6585 2272#



Passcode: 889905#



The USACE, Detroit District released a public notice December 13, 2020, pursuant to Section 106 of 54 U.S.C. Subtitle III, National Historic Preservation Act, inviting concerns and comments regarding a proposed Memorandum of Agreement with the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office to erect a structure to provide office space necessary for the Integrated Project Office, New Lock at the Soo to execute and oversee construction at the Soo Locks Complex.



The comment period ended January 13 and USACE will address common concerns expressed by interested agencies, public groups, and citizens. About 106 comments and concerns were received via the email address provided and on the district’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/USACEDetroitDistrict.



The city of Sault Ste. Marie held a public City Commission meeting January 4 where community and commissioner concerns were addressed regarding the temporary structure.



A Frequently Asked Questions sheet is also posted on the Detroit District website at https://go.usa.gov/xAf8f and Facebook page.



To find more information on the Soo Locks, visit the Detroit District Website: www.lre.usace.army.mil.



