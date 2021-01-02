Navy Captures Large Audience at First Virtual Earthquake Recovery Industry Day

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake (OICC CL) and NAVFAC Southwest (SW) partnered with the City of Ridgecrest to host its first virtual China Lake Earthquake Recovery Industry Day held Jan. 27.



“This is the fourth industry forum for the earthquake recovery program, but the first held in a virtual environment,” said OICC CL Commanding Officer (CO) Capt. Laurie Scott. “With face-to face events severely restricted due to COVID-19, we felt it was very important to engage virtually.”



The goal of the industry forum was to provide the current status of the earthquake recovery program to the local community and businesses who are looking for potential opportunities to support this critical effort.



“We built the program based on the feedback received from previous forums, so we look forward to receiving comments and addressing questions in order to keep this multi-billion dollar recovery effort on track,” said Scott.



More than 400 people representing over 170 organizations attended the event.



The industry day kicked off with welcoming remarks from Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Commander Rear Adm. Scott Dillon, followed by an earthquake recovery program brief given by OICC CL CO Capt. Laurie Scott that focused on the status of MILCON and major repair projects to include the acquisition timeline for FY21 projects and establishment of the temporary employee housing camp.



Other official presentations included an overview of the 14 contractors included on the recently awarded $2.5B MACC given by NAVFAC SW Design and Construction Director Ed Chevalier. He also included small business contact information for each contractor along with dates and times for follow-on virtual outreach events to discuss partnering opportunities. NAVFAC SW Assistant Deputy for Small Business Jennifer McGuire provided an overview of the small business program, to include information on how to do business with the government.



Naval Air Weapons China Lake (NAWS CL) Public Works Officer Cmdr. Pete Benson provided an overview of Installation level projects with the number of planned earthquake recovery projects and project types, followed by a presentation from Ridgecrest City Manager Ron Strand, which provided a capabilities brief that focused on community infrastructure to support contractors.



The event ended with a question and answer session with each guest speaker serving as panel members. More than 30 questions were asked across various topics to include small business opportunities, acquisition timelines, technical specifications, base access, and temporary employee housing.



“The turn out for this virtual event exceeded expectations and the professional manner in which it was executed along with the great questions and comments from attendees gives us great confidence that we can continue this forum regardless of environmental factors,” said Scott.

