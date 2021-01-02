Emergency Management Heritage // CE Weekly Submission by CMSgt Jeffrey Womack



The Air Force Emergency Management (3E9X1) heritage dates back more than 105 years ago to Germany’s first employment of chlorine gas during the Second Battle of Ypres on 22 April 1915. Just over ninety years later, on 7 February 2006, the first 3E9X1 Air Force Emergency Management occupational badges were approved and issued to the AFEM Career Field Manager, now CMSgt (Ret.) Harley “Mike” Connors, as well as the school house instructor cadre. On that same day, then-A1C Adam Hills became the first 3E931 Emergency Management Apprentice Course graduate to be issued the new occupational badge. Today, MSgt Adam Hills is the new Superintendent of the Air Force School of Emergency Management and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



The occupational badge reflects the achievements of Emergency Managers in peace and war. The threat of adversarial use CBRN materials continues to increase throughout the world, and in critical, life-threatening situations, any delay in conducting an efficient response can result in major loss of life or mass casualties. Air Force Emergency Management professionals work closely with DOD, civil, and international CBRN specialists who also recognize this insignia as a universal joint identifier.



Air Force Emergency Managers commemorate the approval of the 3E9X1 Air Force Emergency Management occupational badge with an annual celebration on 07 February. On this day, 3E9s participate in functional activities that honor their heritage, promote esprit de corps, share lessons learned from previous all-hazard incidents, and conceptualize new tactics for CBRN-contested environments. At sunset, Emergency Managers pay homage to former Airmen Engineers, symbols, and events that represent critical evolutions in their career field’s history, including:



- The “Chemical Corps,” which represents the Emergency Management cultural ties to the joint force

- Col Frederick J. Riemer and his leadership to the career field

- CMSgt (Ret.) Larry Hull as the first Airman to enter the career field

- The “First 24” as the first non-prior service pipeline class to enter the career field

- The Cardia Draconis that represents the dragon as the heart of the career field



In recognition of the career field’s storied history, the Air Force Emergency Management Strategic Plan 2021-2026 calls on Airmen to “Revitalize Our Cultural Heritage” as one of four key focus areas. Through deliberate reflection on its legacy, the career field will optimize force identity and ensure every Emergency Manager understands the impact of their heritage on the Air Force mission.

