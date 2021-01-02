Maryland National Guard soldiers return from the Capitol

Photo By Capt. Brendan Cassidy | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Seann Lindstrom from Headquarters and Headquarters Company,...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Brendan Cassidy | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Seann Lindstrom from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard, arrives back at his unit's armory in Dundalk, Maryland, on Jan. 30, 2021, after completing a security mission at the U.S. Capitol Grounds in Washington D.C. More than 800 Maryland National Guard service members provided security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to federal law enforcement agencies leading up to and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Cassidy) see less | View Image Page

About 800 members of the Maryland National Guard returned to Maryland Jan. 30 from the District of Columbia after supporting law enforcement in the nation’s capital.



The MDNG contingent was part of the more than 26,000 National Guard men and women from various states and territories who responded to the capital to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and D.C. authorities throughout the 59th Presidential Inauguration follow-on support to partner agencies.



“We can all be proud of our MDNG members who answered the call of duty in the nation’s capital,” said Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, Task Force Capital Grounds Commander. “Deploying on a short notice deployment…took adaptability and professionalism. They have upheld the proud tradition of being a Citizen-Soldier… the Maryland Guard is always ready, always there.”



In addition to supporting the mission in Washington, D.C., hundreds of MDNG members continue to support the COVID-19 response efforts by providing Mobile Vaccination Support Teams to local health departments.