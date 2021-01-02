Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland National Guard soldiers return from the Capitol

    Photo By Capt. Brendan Cassidy | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Seann Lindstrom from Headquarters and Headquarters Company,...... read more read more

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Story by Capt. Michael Fedner 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    About 800 members of the Maryland National Guard returned to Maryland Jan. 30 from the District of Columbia after supporting law enforcement in the nation’s capital.

    The MDNG contingent was part of the more than 26,000 National Guard men and women from various states and territories who responded to the capital to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and D.C. authorities throughout the 59th Presidential Inauguration follow-on support to partner agencies.

    “We can all be proud of our MDNG members who answered the call of duty in the nation’s capital,” said Brig. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, Task Force Capital Grounds Commander. “Deploying on a short notice deployment…took adaptability and professionalism. They have upheld the proud tradition of being a Citizen-Soldier… the Maryland Guard is always ready, always there.”

    In addition to supporting the mission in Washington, D.C., hundreds of MDNG members continue to support the COVID-19 response efforts by providing Mobile Vaccination Support Teams to local health departments.

