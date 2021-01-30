Photo Essay: January sunrise by the flagpole at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The sun peeks above the horizon, Jan. 28, 2021, and the garrison flagpole can be seen...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The sun peeks above the horizon, Jan. 28, 2021, and the garrison flagpole can be seen at Fort McCoy, Wis. The morning temperatures were near zero degrees Fahrenheit and the morning colors and shadows show some winter beauty. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The sun peeks above the horizon, Jan. 28, 2021, and the garrison flagpole can be seen at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The morning temperatures were near zero degrees Fahrenheit and the morning colors and shadows show some winter beauty.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



