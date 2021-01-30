Press Release from the Federal Government of Germany; www.bundesregierung.de from

30 JAN 2021

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations



Further measures to protect against the risk of infection upon entry into Germany



New virus mutations have been detected especially in the UK, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Brazil. Due to the dynamics and worrying spread of mutations in these countries, the German Federal Cabinet passed a coronavirus protection ordinance, which goes into effect on Friday. It entered into force on 30 January 2021 and will remain in force until 17 February 2021.



The global epidemiological situation regarding the spread of coronavirus infections remains very dynamic. The Coronavirus Protection Ordinance (CoronaSchV) aims to curb the spread of the new virus variants. In addition to the current test and quarantine rules, in order to protect the population in Germany and to limit the entry and the rapid spread of the new virus variants, a temporary restriction on the transport of people arriving from countries classified as virus variant areas into Germany is required.



The new regulation is aimed primarily at carriers, i.e. companies transporting people from a risk area in cross-border rail, bus, sea or air transport. Carriers are subject to a temporary ban on transport under the conditions of the Coronavirus Protection Ordinance. Restrictions on entry from virus variant areas are checked during border controls.



Source: https://www.bundesregierung.de/breg-de/themen/coronavirus/coronavirus-schutzverordnung-1846822

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 06:51 Story ID: 387995 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Courtesy Translation: Further measures to protect against the risk of infection upon entry into Germany, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.