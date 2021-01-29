2021-01-29-03 Fort Bliss provides second update regarding Jan. 28 incident

Fort Bliss provides second update regarding Jan. 28 incident



FORT BLISS, Texas— On Jan. 28, eleven Fort Bliss Soldiers were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise. Initial reports indicate Soldiers consumed this substance, thinking they were drinking an alcoholic beverage. Army and Fort Bliss regulations prohibit the consumption of alcohol in a field training environment. Initial toxicology results indicate the Soldiers are experiencing ethylene glycol poisoning.

All eleven Soldiers are assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command. This is an active duty unit stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas.

This incident occurred on the final day of a ten-day field exercise at Fort Bliss’s McGregor Range Complex. The affected Soldiers reported with symptoms to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 28.

As of this update, all injured personnel remain at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Two Soldiers remain seriously ill and are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Nine Soldiers remain admitted to the non-critical care ward, under observation and close lab monitoring.

Our primary concern remains the well-being of our Soldiers, our Families, and the unit. Our teammates are receiving the best medical resources available. Unit and installation chaplains are attending to those in need.

The circumstances of how the Soldiers ingested the substance are under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (USACIDC). There is no reason to believe there is any threat to the greater Fort Bliss community.

The Fort Bliss senior commander has also directed an administrative investigation to determine the facts and circumstances that led to yesterday’s events.

Fort Bliss Officials will continue to provide updates as additional details become available.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 19:51 Story ID: 387986 Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, #2021-01-29-03 Fort Bliss provides second update regarding Jan. 28 incident, by LTC Allie Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.