Vaccines Administered On Board NBPL Harbor Drive Annex to Next Phase of Eligible Recipients

SAN DIEGO – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) began issuing coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations to all beneficiaries 75 years and older at Naval Base Point Loma Harbor Drive Annex's Admiral Kidd Catering and Conference Center Jan. 29.

In accordance with the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Population Schema, NMCSD and its associated branch health clinics reserved administering the COVID-19 vaccine to active-duty military members, government healthcare workers and eligible Department of Defense employees.

Beneficiaries 75 years and older may call the central appointment line to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Due to limited vaccine supplies, only a certain number of appointments may be booked per week.

"As we gain more supply, we will be opening up more appointments for our beneficiaries," said Lt. Cmdr. Diana Lindsey, the COVID-19 vaccination site's officer in charge. "We will continue on until all of our beneficiaries, enrolled or not enrolled, are vaccinated with both the first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine."

Recipients of the vaccine are guided through socially distanced stations by medical staff.

"I got the vaccine to stay safe," said Carnell Butler, a COVID-19 vaccine recipient. "I appreciate the safety measures that the clinic has in place. Everything here is clean, and everyone here is properly distanced and wearing their masks."

NMCSD and its associated branch health clinics follow guidance from the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Defense Health Agency.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 and the vaccine, call the COVID-19 hotline at 619-532-5358.

NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high-quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

