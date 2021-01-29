Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SOW commemorates 30th anniversary of Spirit 03

    A memorial ceremony for Spirit 03 takes place at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Jan. 29,

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney, Staff Sgt. Lynette Rolen and Senior Airman Dennis Spain

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 1st Special Operations Wing hosted a 30th anniversary remembrance ceremony for the fallen crew of Spirit 03 at the Hurlburt Field Air Park Jan. 29.

    The 14-person crew’s AC-130H Spectre gunship was shot down by an Iraqi surface-to-air missile while conducting a combat mission during Operation Desert Storm, Jan. 31, 1991.

    “It’s like losing a member of your family,” said Retired Chief Master Sgt. Bill Walter, Spectre Association historian with Headquarters Air Force Special Operations Command. “It’s important to let their family members know that they are missed and won’t be forgotten. We never forget.”

    The crew were supporting U.S. Marines during a battle in Khafji, Saudi Arabia.

    The AC-130H gunship belonged to the 16th Special Operations Squadron.

    “Spirit 03, tail number 696567 of the 16th Special Operations Squadron, based at Hurlburt Field, Florida, became the 7th AC-130 aircraft to be lost in combat,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Megnia, an evaluator combat systems officer with the 73rd Special Operations Squadron. “We continue to reflect on the names of the lost of Spirit 03.”

    The incident resulted in the largest single loss suffered by an Air Force unit in Operation Desert Storm.

    Family members of the fallen and Hurlburt’s top leadership gathered together, while socially distanced, to commemorate them.

    “Circumstances may have left us physically apart, a difficult reminder of the separation from your loved ones you pray could still be here,” said Megnia. “We hope to convey from our military family to yours our everlasting commemoration of their sacrifice and continuing admiration of your strength.”

    The crewmembers of Spirit 03:
    Maj. Paul Weaver
    Capt. Cliff Bland
    Capt. Arthur Galvan
    Capt. William Grimm
    Capt. Dixon Walters
    Senior Master Sgt. Paul Buege
    Senior Master Sgt. James May
    Tech. Sgt. Robert Hodges
    Tech Sgt. John Oelschlager
    Staff Sgt. John Blessinger
    Staff Sgt. Timothy Harrison
    Staff Sgt. Damon Kanuha
    Staff Sgt. Mark Schmauss
    Sergeant Barry Clark

