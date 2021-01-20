NAVFAC Southwest Holds Same Day Emerging Leader Program Indoctrination and Graduation

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest Public Works Business Line (PWBL) Emerging Leader Program (ELP) Cadre 2021 selectees met virtually for their initial meeting Jan. 20 on Microsoft Teams.

“It is our honor to welcome you into NAVFAC Southwest’s Emerging Leader Program (ELP) Cadre for 2021, and to congratulate our graduating 2020 ELP Cadres,” said NAVFAC Southwest Public Works Director Dave Deiranieh.”

The ELP is a one-year program that focuses on developing and improving leadership skills and competencies for future leaders within the Federal Wage System (FWS) pay plan. Selection into this program is highly competitive and fully recognizes NAVFAC Southwest’s FWS employees at the journeyman, leader, and supervisory levels who are highly motivated to broaden their understanding of the different functions within NAVFAC and gain an understanding of roles and responsibilities as leaders.

“We are entering the fifth year for the Emerging Leader Program at NAVFAC Southwest,” said NAVFAC Southwest ELP Facilitator Sharon Van Belle. “There are 17 motivated participants ready to dive into the program. This is the second time we combine graduation with orientation. The outgoing 2020 cadre presented their project power points and shared their experience with the incoming cadre.”

Individuals selected for the NAVFAC Southwest Emerging Leader Program cadre for 2021 includes Metro Production Office’s Pipefitter Leader Alfredo Calhoun, Electrician Ship to Shore Jeremy Jaycox, Pipefitter Lorenzo Patane; PWD China Lake’s Electricians Cory Campbell, Robert Copeland, and Toby Euberg, Pipefitter David Laire, Maintenance Supervisor William Zirger; PWD Coronado’s HVAC Mechanic Remigio Dolopo Jr, Fire Alarm Technician Sidney Cunniff, Electronic Industrial Controls Technician Rudy Guardado, Maintenance Mechanic Leader Fausto Villanueva, Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic Walter Walters IV; PWD Lemoore’s Maintenance Mechanic Alberto Andres Jr, Plumber John Cain, Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic Jared Rachal; and PWD San Diego’s Electrician Richard Bocanegra.

NAVFAC Southwest’s ELP supports NAVFACs Strategic Design focus area of People. The goal of the ELP is to develop and improve leadership skills and competencies of our future leaders within the Federal Wage System pay plan. The program develops leaders by providing a solid foundation of leadership skills and team building, enhanced by training and developmental experiences.

The ELP is available to supervisory and non-supervisory positions in the following Federal Wage System (FWS) pay plan: WG-08 through WG-12 journeymen; WL-08 through WL-12; and WS-09 through WS-15. The program offers each individual ELP candidate the ability to customize their experience to develop their leadership skills through a robust program of training, interviews, access to leadership, mentoring, and a greater perspective of the organization.

The selection process into the ELP involves completing an application package, and obtaining endorsements from the individual’s leadership chain. A panel interviewed ELP applicants as part of the process for final consideration. The ELP’s three distinct tiers and its requirements differ at each level. Tier 1 is designated for journeymen WG-08 through WG-12. Tier 2 is designated for work leaders WL-08 through WL-12. Tier 3 is designated for supervisors WS-09 through WS-15.

The NAVFAC Southwest graduating 2020 ELP cadre were present and announced during the meeting. Graduates included PWD Coronado’s Electrician Jose Rivas, Maintenance Mechanic Leader Jose Rugama, Insulation Leader Andre Tellez, Electrician Alberto Delmar Jr.; PWD Lemoore’s Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanic Tyler Hollback; PWD Pt. Loma’s Painter Miguel Gutierrez; PWD San Diego’s Electrician Leader Moises Brambila, HVAC Mechanic Brian Hampton; PWD Ventura’s Boiler Plant Equipment Mechanic John Anderson, Maintenance Mechanic Leader Jay Anderson, Rigger Leader Ernest Gutierrez, and Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic Julian Riordan.

Guest speakers included NAVFAC Southwest’s Business Director Kathy Stewart, Public Works Director Dave Deiranieh, Operations Deputy Martin Smith, Total Force Development Human Resources Specialist, Diane Johnson and Total Force Director Richard Hickman. All provided insight to organization initiatives in their respective areas.

