Leadership development coordinator sets standards at Tobyhanna Army Depot

Tobyhanna Army Depot has a dedicated team engaged in enhancing the importance of Leadership Development for the Depot’s supervision. This team is generated in the Depot’s strategic plan Toby 2028 which aligns with the depot’s four focus areas, called lines of effort (LOE): Invest in Our People, C5ISR Readiness, Shape the Future and Strategic Communications.

The Invest in Our People LOE recently added a new team member, Tara O’Neil, who joined Team Tobyhanna as the new Leadership Development Coordinator focusing on the project of developing depot leaders. O’Neil, who has a vast background in organizational development, has already began creating different Leadership initiatives for the Depot such as the Leadership Development Program which is currently in development.

O’Neil, who possess a Masters of Business Administration from Appalachian State University and Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Marywood University interned in the Employee Services Center twice, once in 2016 and again in 2017. In her current role, she spearheads the Depot’s key leadership development New Supervisor’s Orientation course, which provides a comprehensive overview of depot management processes and resources to new leaders.

"I'm very excited to be back at the Depot, especially serving in my dream job. It is truly an honor to be on a team that is dedicated to strategically developing our current and emerging leaders for the needs of the future. My goal is to assist the teams that have already forged a path in creating an organizational culture of continuous growth and learning for the workforce" stated O’Neil.

Heather Fiedler, the depot’s Organizational Development Specialist and overall Toby 2028 lead, says Tara’s effort exceeded expectations.

“Tara's professional expertise and skillsets enhance her ability to propel intentional change in our leadership professional development program. Tobyhanna has prioritized leadership development as a strategic investment in our future. Tara's commitment and dedication to Team Tobyhanna will foster success in our ability to meet and exceed organizational goals."

In her free time, O’Neil is an avid hiker and has an ever-growing list of hobbies, which includes long walks in the park with her dog, and travelling to as many National Parks as she can. In the past two years she’s checked four national parks off her list.

For more information on Leadership Developments at Tobyhanna Army Depot call Tara O’Neil at (570) 615-8774.

