Bicycle, skateboard and roller skate safety on base

Given a recent increase in inquiries regarding bicycle safety aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, the Marine Corps Police Department has issues the following reminder about Base Orders and regulations for bicycles, skateboards and roller skates:



BASE ORDER 5500.13C

3002. BICYCLE SKATEBOARD AND ROLLER SKATE REQUIREMENTS

1. All personnel who operate bicycles, skateboards, roller skates, or roller blades (in-line skates)aboard MCLBB streets and roadways will comply with the safety provisions contained in Base Order 5100.11 H, which states in part:

a. Use of bicycle helmets approved by the American National Standard Institute (ANSI) or Snell Memorial Foundation is mandatory by all personnel, regardless of age, who ride bicycles aboard the installation streets and roadways. Workers operating bicycles in areas that require the use of ANSI approved helmets (hard hats) for protection from falling and flying objects can use those helmets instead of the approved bicycle helmets.



b. Bicycles will be equipped with spoke/wheel mounted reflectors for increased visibility. During periods of reduced visibility, and before morning colors and after evening colors, bicyclists will wear a reflective vest or a reflective belt.



c. Skates, skateboards, and scooters (motorized and non-motorized) shall be operated with the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) (e.g. ANSI-approved helmets, shin, knee, elbow, and other absorbing pads). During periods of reduced visibility and after evening colors, a reflective vest or reflective belt shall be worn.



2. Bicycles will not be operated on sidewalks or against the flow of traffic, and skateboards will not be operated on streets or roadways. In addition, per the same order:



7002. THIRD PARTY CITATIONS

1. Third party citations will be written on Armed Forces Traffic Citations only, and for significant violations such as:

a. Speeding

b. Reckless driving.

c. Failure to wear protective clothing or safety equipment while on a motorcycle.

d. Failure to wear seatbelt.

e. Use of cell phone while operating a motor vehicle (on base only)

2. All reports should provide as much information as possible, such as the state license plate number, a description of the vehicle, a description of the driver and the time and place of the violation.

3. No report will be acted upon unless the reporter identifies oneself and indicates a willingness to testify against the violator.

4. The police officer/military policeman receiving the report shall evaluate the validity and provability of the alleged offense. If it is reasonably determined that the offense is not valid, or is not provable in base traffic court, the third party citation will not be written. If the accuser wishes 2 Enclosure (7) to contest the decision or to not accept the report, they will be directed to MCPD Operations Chief or Operations Officer.



Failing to wear required protective clothing and/or equipment while operating a bicycle or other wheeled conveyances. Is a citable offense per the base order but does not meet the above stated requirements for a third party citation. In order for a citation to be written an officer would have to witness the offense. Hope this helps.



If you have any questions, or concerns, please call 760-577-6020.



Respectfully,

Lieutenant Robert A. Johnson II

Traffic Collision Investigations

Division Chief

Marine Corps Police Department

