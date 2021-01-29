Fort Hamilton's LRC Director retires with 34 years of service to the Nation

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. – William (Bill) Barriage, Fort Hamilton’s Logistics Readiness Center director, will retire Jan. 31 with 34 years of combined government service. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in 2020, as a major general, from the Pentagon as the Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G4 Mobilization & Training.



"Regardless of the challenges that come with change, Mr. Barriage led his organization from the front. He did this in service both as a Department of the Army Civilian and when he served in uniform," said Col. Craig Martin, Fort Hamilton garrison commander. "Each day, he found ways to overcome the adversity this unique post presents. He has done an exemplary job as our LRC Director, and his wisdom and professionalism will be missed. Bill was always mission oriented and people focused!"



Barriage started his Army career with a commission as an Armor Officer in May 1982 through the Reserve Officers Training Corps. He entered active duty in July 1984, and served a variety of duty assignments as a multi-functional logistics officer. In 1996, he transferred to the Army Reserve and worked in the freight industry until he joined the West Point logistics directorate in 2000 as an Army civilian. In March 2018, he assumed his role as the LRC director at Fort Hamilton. In this role, he was accountable for staff in charge of installation supply, maintenance, and transportation, to include food service, ammunition supply, clothing issue facility/clothing initial issue point, hazardous material, bulk fuel, personal property/household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicles, rail, and garrison equipment.



Through his career, Barriage said he is most proud of contributing to the Nation's security in multiple roles and capacities for something larger and more meaningful than any role he could find in private industry. He said his biggest life lesson was learning the value of people.



“The Army is a people business composed of a team or teams;s sum of talent and human capital, is what advances and secures our national interests and makes a positive difference for our country and the American people,” Barriage said.



He added that the Army is continually adapting to change, which is a constant. “People, individuals composing teams and formations, are the bedrock of doing what our nation needs and demands,” continued Barriage. “Embrace change and forge relationships with other team members, as you best learn from each other in forging through challenges and shared hardship, which pays dividends in building trust, mission accomplishment, and job satisfaction. Value team members’ contributions and challenge yourself and others to improve yourself and your team through self-development. The opportunities are unlimited, and do not be afraid to make a change in career paths and plans. Have a career goal and take difficult assignments, education, and training to help you get there.”



Barriage shared views on leadership that he hopes people will remember about him. “It's about servitude to others and caring for people. Leaders share generously their time and knowledge, and practice standards and discipline daily. Leadership is about setting a strong personal example even during difficult circumstances. Leaders know their subordinates and counsel them to improve the team and our outputs. Always be positive as it is contagious, especially in setbacks, inspire your team and counterparts through credibility and doing what you say you are going to do.”





Tony Hernandez, LRC’s quality assurance officer, said, Barriage is the type of leader who believes in the potential of his people.



“He encouraged, provided instruction and allowed for success to happen with all employees,” said Hernandez. “He [Barriage] always said ‘to display leadership, is to help employees become proficient in their tasks and have them achieve mission success.’ The best part is that I witnessed him practice it every single day. He is a true leader. I am honored to have worked for and with him.”



Barriage said he is looking forward to the next chapter and the opportunity to spend time with his wife, Teresa, and family. He plans on volunteering, taking on new hobbies and continually improving balance in his life. He plans to stay connected to the Army as a retiree, and with the life-long associations and friendships of professionals he has served with and learned from.

