Robert Williams Takes Reins as NAVFAC Washington Environmental Director

Robert “Bob” Williams, former environmental compliance and services product line leader at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington, has assumed duty as NAVFAC Washington Environmental Business Line Leader and Regional Environmental Program Director.



Williams began his federal service in 1997 as an Environmental Protection Specialist for the US Postal Service Facilities Service Office. He was responsible for all environmental issues at over 9,000 postal service properties. In 2001, he came aboard NAVFAC Washington to be a Hazardous Waste Project Manager. He was later tasked to be the Gold IPT Environmental Team Leader, and in 2005, became the Environmental Compliance and Services Product Line Leader.



“I have worked on thousands of projects, both inside the Environmental Business Line, and with other business lines,” said Williams. “I have worked closely with the entire NAVFAC team to ensure that we address environmental issues in all of the work that we do.”



Williams in the past also served as the Acting Deputy Public Works Officer for Public Works Department Washington while the position was vacant.



“That experience broadened my view of what both NAVFAC and [Commander, Naval Installations Command] (CNIC) do to support the Navy. It really helped me get an appreciation for the work that the Public Works Departments do, the pace at which the work happens and what environmental needs to do to support them and our supported commands.”



Williams’ goals for the environmental program include reducing costs to free up funds for other priorities, improving hiring and retention, and increasing the coordination with the other NAVFAC business lines and our supported commands.



“It is also important to me that the Environmental Business Line continues to work to be viewed as a resource, rather than an extra cost or a project-stopper.”



Williams is a suburban Pittsburgh native and possesses a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Grove City College (1989) and a Master of Science in Environmental and Civil Engineering from The George Washington University (1996). Since 1994, he has been a Licensed Environmental Professional Engineer. He is married to his wife, Amy, and has two children, Logan and Lindsey.

