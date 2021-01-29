1st Armored Division provides an update to Jan. 28 incident

FORT BLISS, Texas— All 11 Soldiers involved in the incident remain under medical care at William Beaumont Army Medical Center since arriving in the early afternoon of Jan. 28. Two Soldiers remain in critical status.



The unit was completing a field training exercise when the incident occurred. The Soldiers fell ill after consuming a substance acquired outside of authorized food supply distribution channels. The injured personnel include one warrant officer, two noncommissioned officers and eight enlisted members.



Leaders remains in constant contact with the Families and unit members of the ill Soldiers and will provide for their care.



“We took immediate action to treat everyone involved with the best medical care available. Our Leaders are engaged at every level to provide guidance, information, and care for their teammates. Our commitment to our Soldiers and Families remains our number one priority as we work to understand what occurred Jan. 28.” said Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, senior mission commander of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss.



Fort Bliss officials in cooperation with law enforcement officials are continuing to investigate this incident. Fort Bliss officials will provide updates as more information becomes available.

