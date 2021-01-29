FCC/C10F Celebrates 11 Years Since Commissioning

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (NNS) – On Jan. 29, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F) celebrates its 11th anniversary.



Vice Adm. Ross Myers, commander of FCC/C10F, sent the following message to the Fleet:



“Today we mark 11 years since Fleet Cyber was commissioned and 10th Fleet was recommissioned. This time last year, I don’t think any of us envisioned how our 10th anniversary year would unfold. But I cannot adequately express how proud I am of all of you for your resilience and dedication to duty in the face of the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic.



We talk a lot, with good reason, about needing to be able to ‘fight hurt’ in cyberspace. This year we learned to ‘fight hurt’ through the astonishingly rapid expansion of telework capacity. We learned to ‘fight hurt’ in facing new cybersecurity threats that accompanied that expansion. We learned to ‘fight hurt’ through rotational telework to preserve and protect the health of our workforce through this difficult time. And along the way, we continued to deliver excellence in support of our Navy, afloat and ashore, on a global scale. We stood up Navy Space Command, released our Strategic Plan 2020-2025, and did so much more.



Through it all, I salute your perseverance, your flexibility, and your commitment to the critical missions we are entrusted with carrying out, no matter the circumstances. The fight in cyberspace continues, as does the fight against COVID. So mask-up, stay the course, keep fighting, and Happy Birthday!”



C10F was first created 78 years ago to overcome a new and significant challenge to American security that took the form of German U-boats. It was a command without missiles or ships, but it had a global responsibility to protect American forces and American trade. It was a command whose success depended less on manned and massed fire power than on intelligence and information. With no permanently assigned assets, 10th Fleet turned the tide in the Atlantic submarine war with audacity, vision, and partnerships and was disbanded in 1945 after the surrender of Germany.



In the same fashion that the historic C10F enabled the prosecution of the U-Boat threat and ensured access to the shipping lanes of the Atlantic, FCC and the modern C10F enables the prosecution of threats in cyber space and ensures the Navy and the Nation have freedom of movement in cyberspace.



The Navy commissioned Fleet Cyber Command and recommissioned 10th Fleet on Jan. 29, 2010, to confront a new challenge to our nation’s security. FCC/C10F has carried on the legacy of the former Naval Computer and Telecommunications Command, Naval Security Group and Naval Space Command that had rolled into Naval Network Warfare Command in unifying warfighting capabilities — cryptologic/signals intelligences, information operations, electronic warfare, network operations and space capabilities — converging them with the cyber domain.



Since its establishment, FCC has grown into an operational force composed of more than 14,000 active and reserve sailors and civilians spanning the entire globe. FCC reports directly to the chief of naval operations as an echelon II command and is responsible for planning, coordinating, integrating, synchronizing, directing, and conducting the full spectrum of cyberspace operational activities required to ensure freedom of action across all of the navy's warfighting domains in, through, and from cyberspace, and to deny the same to the Navy's adversaries. As such, FCC serves as the Navy component command to both U.S. Cyber Command and U.S. Space Command, and the Navy's Service Cryptologic Component Commander under the National Security Agency/Central Security Service.



FCC is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations and signals intelligence. C10F is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides support of Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



