Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nock your arrows: MWR teaches Beginners’ Archery

    210123-A-LS252-055

    Photo By Josephine Carlson | William Sexton, 10, aims at a target during Beginners’ Archery, Jan 23.... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Story by Josephine Carlson 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    On Jan. 23, children and adults alike decided to brave the cold temperatures to try their hands at something new.

    With the help of some hot chocolate and their teacher, Chris Helie, Lead Recreation Assistant with Outdoor Recreation, the Beginners’ Archery class was a success.

    “My favorite thing about teaching this class is seeing the students’ progress. They go from not knowing anything about archery to being able to hit the targets at the end,” Helie said.

    Helie started the class by giving safety instructions and teaching the basics of archery, including different types of bows, how to hold the bow and how to load the arrow onto the bowstring, or nock the arrow.

    Kaziyah Boone-Spruill, 13, asked for a bow this past Christmas, and enjoyed learning the basics. “I love it, I just have to keep practicing so I can get better at it. It’s a good physical activity to do,” she said.

    Once everyone had a bow, tightened specifically for them, each student took turns shooting at the targets.

    After the instruction portion, students were able to compete in games, such as shooting at a piñata and were able to win prizes.

    This is the first time they have held the class since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak last March. Helie is hopeful that they will soon go back to offering the class every two to three months.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 09:59
    Story ID: 387914
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nock your arrows: MWR teaches Beginners’ Archery, by Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    Family MWR
    Beginner Archery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT