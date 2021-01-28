Nock your arrows: MWR teaches Beginners’ Archery

On Jan. 23, children and adults alike decided to brave the cold temperatures to try their hands at something new.



With the help of some hot chocolate and their teacher, Chris Helie, Lead Recreation Assistant with Outdoor Recreation, the Beginners’ Archery class was a success.



“My favorite thing about teaching this class is seeing the students’ progress. They go from not knowing anything about archery to being able to hit the targets at the end,” Helie said.



Helie started the class by giving safety instructions and teaching the basics of archery, including different types of bows, how to hold the bow and how to load the arrow onto the bowstring, or nock the arrow.



Kaziyah Boone-Spruill, 13, asked for a bow this past Christmas, and enjoyed learning the basics. “I love it, I just have to keep practicing so I can get better at it. It’s a good physical activity to do,” she said.



Once everyone had a bow, tightened specifically for them, each student took turns shooting at the targets.



After the instruction portion, students were able to compete in games, such as shooting at a piñata and were able to win prizes.



This is the first time they have held the class since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak last March. Helie is hopeful that they will soon go back to offering the class every two to three months.

