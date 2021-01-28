Fort Jackson students head back to school

Leader Staff Reports



Students at Department of Defense Education Activity Schools on Fort Jackson crossed the threshold and returned to school Monday after nearly 10 months away due to COVID-19 precautions.



“Today was the first day in over 10 months that these hallways were not quiet and the chairs in classrooms were not empty,” said C.C. Pinckney Elementary School Principal Ryan Smith on social media. “It was a great day, thanks to an amazing staff and awesome students.”



Each school is using protocols following Department of Defense and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. These include social distancing, wearing a cloth face covering, proper hand washing and hand sanitizing stations around campus.



Both schools posted video clips on their Facebook pages illustrating how learning can be safe.



Pierce Terrace Elementary School officials urged children to bring their own water bottles to school because it has a water bottle refill stations in every grade level neighborhood and in common areas. The school is broken down into grade areas or neighborhoods.



One of the Pierce Terrace videos show how students will follow blue stickers on the ground directing them to their grade level neighborhoods and to the cafeteria, while another showed how they unpack their back packs in cubbie holes and move to their desks.



To learn more about how the schools are keeping safe visit their Facebook pages at:

https://www.facebook.com/dodeaPierceTerraceES and https://www.facebook.com/DoDEAPinckneyES



Sidebar

Pierce Terrace Elementary School hours

Grade

Regular hours

Thursday hours

K-2

8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Pre K – AM session

8-10:30 a.m.

8-10:05 a.m.

Pre K – PM session

12:15-2:45 p.m.

11:25 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Breakfast 7:15 -7:45 a.m.



C.C. Pinckney Elementary School hours

School hours

Regular hours

Thursday hours

Office Hours

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Students

7:55 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

7:55 a.m. to 1:25 p.m.

