    Fort Jackson students head back to school

    Photo By Josephine Carlson | Third grade teacher Jennifer McMichael watches as students file down the hallways at...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Students at Department of Defense Education Activity Schools on Fort Jackson crossed the threshold and returned to school Monday after nearly 10 months away due to COVID-19 precautions.

    “Today was the first day in over 10 months that these hallways were not quiet and the chairs in classrooms were not empty,” said C.C. Pinckney Elementary School Principal Ryan Smith on social media. “It was a great day, thanks to an amazing staff and awesome students.”

    Each school is using protocols following Department of Defense and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. These include social distancing, wearing a cloth face covering, proper hand washing and hand sanitizing stations around campus.

    Both schools posted video clips on their Facebook pages illustrating how learning can be safe.

    Pierce Terrace Elementary School officials urged children to bring their own water bottles to school because it has a water bottle refill stations in every grade level neighborhood and in common areas. The school is broken down into grade areas or neighborhoods.

    One of the Pierce Terrace videos show how students will follow blue stickers on the ground directing them to their grade level neighborhoods and to the cafeteria, while another showed how they unpack their back packs in cubbie holes and move to their desks.

    To learn more about how the schools are keeping safe visit their Facebook pages at:
    https://www.facebook.com/dodeaPierceTerraceES and https://www.facebook.com/DoDEAPinckneyES

    Pierce Terrace Elementary School hours
    Grade
    Regular hours
    Thursday hours
    K-2
    8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
    8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    Pre K – AM session
    8-10:30 a.m.
    8-10:05 a.m.
    Pre K – PM session
    12:15-2:45 p.m.
    11:25 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    Breakfast 7:15 -7:45 a.m.

    C.C. Pinckney Elementary School hours
    School hours
    Regular hours
    Thursday hours
    Office Hours
    7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    Students
    7:55 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
    7:55 a.m. to 1:25 p.m.

