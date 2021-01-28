FORT BLISS, Texas— Fort Bliss is investigating an incident involving 11 Fort Bliss Soldiers injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise, today.

Two Soldiers are in critical condition. All members involved in the incident are under observation of medical professionals.

The incident is under investigation, no further details are available at this time.

Fort Bliss officials will provide updates as more information becomes available.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 22:03 Story ID: 387890 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bliss Soldiers injured in incident, Jan. 28, by LTC Allie Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.