    Fort Bliss Soldiers injured in incident, Jan. 28

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Story by Lt. Col. Allie Payne 

    1st Armored Division

    FORT BLISS, Texas— Fort Bliss is investigating an incident involving 11 Fort Bliss Soldiers injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise, today.
    Two Soldiers are in critical condition. All members involved in the incident are under observation of medical professionals.
    The incident is under investigation, no further details are available at this time.
    Fort Bliss officials will provide updates as more information becomes available.

