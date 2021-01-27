78th Training Division salutes family members

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – The 78th Training Division believes that the support of family is integral in the success of the unit and its service-members. Acknowledging those family members is our small way of saying thank you and when given the opportunity to showcase an exceptional family member we jump at the chance!



Cristina Fernandez, spouse to Lieutenant Colonel Jose Rivera of the 78th Training Division, is no stranger to service. Cristina joined the Army National Guard at the age of 18 immediately after graduating from high school.



“The primary reasons why I joined the military was to pursue something that I knew I would always be proud of, that was mentally and physically challenging, and that would allow me to fund my education” says Cristina. “My MOS was 92A, Automated Logistical Specialist, which consisted in supervising and performing management and stock warehouse functions of equipment records and parts.”



Although Cristina is no longer actively serving in the Army; she continues to serve at home by providing the love and support that her family needs on a daily basis.



“I am a proud mother to a 21-month-old son and a military wife” says Cristina. “My husband is an Officer in the Army; he is a Lieutenant Colonel. I live on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. Even though I separated from the military several years ago, I live the Army way of life every day, but now in a support role as his wife which is very challenging yet extremely rewarding. It is a way of life that requires adaptability and resilience and I can honestly say, it is the best way of life and I would not want to have it any other way.”



The 78th Training Division is not the only organization to recognize Cristina’s efforts;



“I am happy to announce that I have been selected to represent “South Jersey Industries” and I will appear on “Military Makeover: Operation Career” on Lifetime TV with host Montel Williams” says Cristina. “The show features the career journey that veterans take to transition from being in the military service to a career in civilian life. The show will air on Lifetime TV at 7:30 a.m. on January 29 and February 4, and then appear online at https://militarymakeover.tv/.”



Cristina, the 78th Training Division salutes you!



For more information about the 78th Training Division, contact the 78th Training Division Public Affairs, Capt. Asya Parker at asya.m.parker.mil@mail.mil.



The 78th Training Division provides realistic sustainment and combined arms training, focused on developing leaders and unit combatant commands, in addition to planning, coordinating and executing pre-mobilization collective training for Reserve Component units up through brigade level.

