In preparation for the Air Education and Training Command Technology Expo, the 81st Training Group held a Mock Tech Expo at Roberts Maintenance Facility, here on Jan. 27.

The expo had booths set up for nine different projects. A demonstration for each project was conducted as 81st TRG and 81st Training Wing leadership walked through.

“As part of that preparation, for a month and a half we have been gathering innovation projects, said Maj. Matthew Francom, 334th Training Squadron assistant director of operations. “Today’s event was for our folks working on innovation projects to present their projects for the first time in an expo format.”

The goals of the tech expos, both here and at the AETC level, are to share ideas, leverage cross-functionality, and generate innovation across the command, Francom said.

The AETC Tech Expo was initially planned for early February 2021, but has been postponed due to COVID-related concerns and will be rescheduled.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 16:40 Story ID: 387870 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRG hosts Mock Tech Expo, by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.