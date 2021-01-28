The Area Defense Counsel is here for you

Although the military has strong core values and rules, mistakes can happen. If you happen to be a new Airman, you might not know where to turn for help. Luckily, the Area Defense Counsel can help all Airmen facing disciplinary actions.



In fact, protecting Airmen’s rights is one of the Area Defense Counsel’s main priorities.



“Having due process is important,” said Lt. Col. Wes Duncan, the 188th Wing’s ADC. “It’s important that members understand what rights they have, the process, and our military members to be treated fairly.”



The ADC provides military members who are facing adverse actions, or have the potential to face adverse actions, with independent representation. They are experienced judge advocates outside of the local chain of command which helps avoid the appearance of command influence or even a conflict of interest.



Although Lt. Col. Duncan is located at the 188th Wing, he works for the Joint Forces Headquarters, and can help defend military members at the 188th Wing or 189th Wing in Little Rock. Being outside of the chain of command also ensures Airmen will receive completely confidential advice.



“The important thing to remember is I represent the individual, I don’t represent the organization,” said Duncan. “My only interest is the member, the process and their rights.”



The ADC can handle everything from letters of counseling to courts-martial. If Airmen have been given paperwork, they can bring it to their appointment. However, they do not need paperwork to visit the ADC.



If they are unsure if they need representation, they can call 325-864-1804 to make appointments.



“I’m available to assist members anytime, including outside drill weekends,” said Duncan. “They can call me and expect that the conversation is protected and private.”



Military members can call the ADC if they are facing the following:



-Courts-martial and Article 32 hearings

- Article 15 actions

-Administrative discharge and demotion actions

-Denial of Reenlistment

-Referral EPRs/OPRs

-Suspect Rights Advisements

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 17:06 Story ID: 387861 Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Area Defense Counsel is here for you, by Capt. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.