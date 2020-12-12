UK Troops take polar plunge

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland– U.K. Soldiers from enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland braved near-freezing water as part of an intensive Cold-weather Operators’ course Dec. 12, 2020, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland.

Colour Sgt. “K,” mountain leader and instructor with the U.K. Land Warfare Center, said persevering through the icy dip was an important part of the training, as many of the injuries seen in this region are due to austere weather conditions. Cold water immersions can quickly lead to hypothermia, which, if not handled properly, may lead to Soldiers being removed from the fight.

The exercise taught the Troops to remain calm during an immersion event, how to properly administer cold weather aid, and how to utilize the environment to re-warm and sustain themselves afterward. Troops and their leadership gained the knowledge and confidence they could not only survive, but remain combat effective in Poland’s cold weather climate.

During the drill, Soldiers were asked to wade out into a lake, and then submerge entirely underwater. They were expected to remain calm through the cold water shock they experienced, gather their thoughts and then report their name, rank and number, as well as successfully answer a few questions from the previous days’ training, on outdoor survival skills.

After Troops exited the water, they ran with a buddy who encouraged them to keep moving to a warming area where they used the contents of their rucksack to dry and warm themselves.

“Once you start going you don’t really feel anything- you are just pushing through to get it done with,” said Royal Yeomanry Trooper “W” who braved the icy water.

“It was a tad brisk,” he said, playfully.

“It’s a shock to the system, you are fully submerged and when you come back up you just can’t catch your breath,” said 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guard Trooper “E.” You can’t brace yourself for it... It’s horrible.”

Surprisingly, Trooper “E” also said he thought the icy dip was the highlight of the training.

“The whole event has been really good. I have never done anything like this, it’s eye-opening,” Trooper “E” added. “Working in cold-weather environments is really challenging and quite relevant for the climate here in Poland.”

As temperatures continue to drop below freezing in Poland, British Troops continue to hone their cold-weather operating skills and are combat-ready and able to fulfill their mission to protect and defend the region against any potential threat.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2020 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 16:07 Story ID: 387858 Location: PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UK Troops take polar plunge, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.