OICC Florence Operationalizes Program Management Plan

Commissioned as a new Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) command on July 28, 2020, Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Florence’s mission is to execute a combination of Military Construction (MILCON) and repair projects supporting recovery from Hurricane Florence at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, and MCAS Cherry Point.



To help effectively execute the mission, OICC Florence published the “Program Management Plan (PgMP), Hurricane Florence Recovery and United States Marine Corps F-35 Programs” in December 2020.



The purpose of the plan authored by OICC Florence and NAVFAC Atlantic with collaboration from Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) and cosigned by Maj. Gen. Julian Alford, Commanding General, MCIEAST/MCB Camp Lejeune and Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Commander, NAVFAC Atlantic is to support the safe and successful delivery of quality MILCON and Facilities Sustainment, Restoration, and Modernization (FSRM) projects to the Marines in eastern North Carolina on time and within budget. OICC Florence’s PgMP provides a governance framework to manage these large, complex programs including recurring communications, issue resolution matrix, and clearly identified stakeholder roles and responsibilities.



“The PgMP will benefit the supported installations and commands by increasing communication through regular progress and performance updates.” said OICC Florence commanding officer Capt. Jim Brown. “The PgMP’s structured governance provides a platform to bring stakeholders together to go over project and program details and to exchange information that has direct and indirect implications to project execution and to the missions surrounding the projects.”



In total, OICC Florence will deliver 35 MILCON and 154 repair projects with a total value of $3.4 billion between fiscal year 2020 and 2025.



“Our focus remains end-state driven to safely deliver quality MILCON and FSRM on time and within budget to restore degraded mission capabilities. The PgMP is a means to that end,” said Brown. “We will pay particular attention in the near term on staying disciplined to the processes outlined in the PgMP in order to get off to a good start and to see how it measures up to our expectations.”



OICC Florence is the first NAVFAC command to have its entire construction portfolio under one comprehensive PgMP and is laying the framework for future OICC elements.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 Story ID: 387849 by LT James Mixson