LRAFB Airmen return from deployment

Photo By Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs | An Airman is greeted by a loved one at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 26, 2021, following his return from a four-month deployment. The 41st Airlift Squadron along with Airmen from across the 19th Airlift Wing returned from supporting airlift operations in both the U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs) see less | View Image Page