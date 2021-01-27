LRAFB Airmen return from deployment

Airmen assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing returned to Little Rock Air Force Base, Jan. 19-26, following a four-month deployment supporting combat airlift operations.
The 41st Airlift Squadron along with Airmen from across the 19th Airlift Wing, including the 19th Operations Group, 19th Maintenance Group, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 19th Maintenance Squadron, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 19th Operations Support Squadron, enabled C-130J Super Hercules operations in both the U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
Under the 4/12 deployment initiative, airlift squadrons from Dyess AFB, Texas and LRAFB, each receive a full year of dwell time followed by a four-month rotation to their respective area of responsibility.
