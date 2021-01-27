Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRAFB Airmen return from deployment

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Mariam Springs | An Airman is greeted by a loved one at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Jan. 26,

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Courtesy Story

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing returned to Little Rock Air Force Base, Jan. 19-26, following a four-month deployment supporting combat airlift operations.

    The 41st Airlift Squadron along with Airmen from across the 19th Airlift Wing, including the 19th Operations Group, 19th Maintenance Group, 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 19th Maintenance Squadron, 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 19th Operations Support Squadron, enabled C-130J Super Hercules operations in both the U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Under the 4/12 deployment initiative, airlift squadrons from Dyess AFB, Texas and LRAFB, each receive a full year of dwell time followed by a four-month rotation to their respective area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:56
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    CENTCOM
    AFRICOM
    Air Mobility Command
    C-130J
    Deployment
    19th Airlift Wing
    LRAFB
    41st Airlift Squadron

