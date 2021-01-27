Army Seeks Industry Feedback on Mission Systems Integrator Opportunities

The United States Army released a request Jan. 27 for industry to develop information papers on Mission Systems Integrator Opportunities.



The Program Executive Office Aviation released the request for information, or RFI, seeking insight into innovative Mission Systems Integrator solutions (MSI) to leverage government-procured technical data packages government-developed capabilities, and industry-developed systems, independent of Aircraft original equipment manufacturers.



“We hope our industry partners will come forward with innovative ideas to address the questions in this RFI as Army Aviation migrates to an enterprise Modular Open System Approach (MOSA),” said Patrick Mason, Deputy Program Executive Officer Aviation. “As part of our MOSA Transformation initiative, PEO Aviation, in coordination with the Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team, is modernizing through transformative initiatives of how we integrate and connect our fleet. What we learn in this effort has potential to benefit the entire Army Aviation enterprise now and for years to come.”



MOSA will ensure that both our enduring and future fleets are affordable, sustainable, and upgradeable. It enables rapid integration of evolving technologies into current platforms, and is a critical element of the Future Vertical Lift ecosystem.



The RFI is broken into two sections. The first section focuses on understanding options for implementing a MSI for all platforms within PEO Aviation, covering new and enduring platforms. The second section contains questions specific to the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) and Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) Future Vertical Lift (FVL) platforms.



“Our goal is to understand recommended capabilities and approaches for using a MSI in support of our greater MOSA objectives from industry”, said Mason. “We look forward to industry’s input on this critical initiative.”



Responses for the first section must delivered by Feb. 26 with responses for the second section due on March 18.



To complete RFI can be found at beta.sam.gov

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 14:51 Story ID: 387842 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Seeks Industry Feedback on Mission Systems Integrator Opportunities, by Paul Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.