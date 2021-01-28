459th ARW supports AFDW, 316th WG in inauguration efforts

JOINT BASE ANDREWS Md. – The 459th Air Refueling Wing provided support to the 316th Wing and Air Force District of Washington for the 2021 Inauguration Day.



Members of the 69th Aerial Port Squadron, 459th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 459th Maintenance Squadron stepped up and volunteered to answer a short-notice call to support thousands of military members as part of inauguration activities.



Tech. Sgt. Anthony Lee and Senior Airman Freddy Galea from the 69th APS worked alongside active-duty aerial port members along with hundreds of members from National Guard units from several states.



“We were sent a message asking for volunteers to load and unload passengers and cargo the weekend approaching the inauguration,” said Tech. Sgt. Anthony Lee, 69th APS cargo supervisor.



“I recently returned from deployment so I already knew what to expect. The experience was great. Working alongside so many others and seeing it all unfold was a surreal experience. We got a lot accomplished in a short amount of time.”



The APS duo worked 13 KC-135, 12 C-130, and three C-17 missions, downloading more than 2,000 passengers and over 100k pounds of cargo and baggage.



In addition to the aerial port squadron Airmen, four members of the maintenance squadron volunteered nine hours of their time to move equipment from the various aircraft to specified locations as part of the inaugural day activities.



“We used our trucks to get the equipment off the aircrafts,” said Tech. Sgt. Jose Nunez, 459th MXS aerospace maintenance technician. “I wanted to be a part of this opportunity to get to work with so many others. We had fun and we got the job done.”



The logistics readiness squadron was tasked with coordinating and supplying gas masks to the 316th Medical Squadron. Additionally, the 459th Maintenance Group deputy commander, Lt. Col. Danah Autry, was charged with being the senior officer in charge of escorting the outgoing president, Donald Trump, during a departure ceremony.



“This past week displayed phenomenal synergistic efforts between active duty and reserve mission partners,” Autry said. “A one-team, one-fight mindset allowed for coordinated exchange of personnel and equipment to provide logistical and ceremonial support for POTUS efforts.”

