Photo Essay: First COVID-19 vaccinations take place at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss receives a COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 26, 2021,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss receives a COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 26, 2021, from Erica Miller, a registered nurse with the Fort McCoy Health Clinic, during the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations at Fort McCoy, Wis. Poss was the first Soldier to receive the vaccine at the post. The effort was the beginning of many rounds of vaccinations at the installation. The COVID-19 vaccine is now available due in large part to the Department of Defense effort for Operation Warp Speed to get vaccines to the American people. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Post personnel are shown receiving the COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 26, 2021, at the Fort McCoy Health Clinic during the first round of vaccinations at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Several people received the vaccine at the post Jan. 26.



The effort was the beginning of many rounds of vaccinations at the installation.



The COVID-19 vaccine is now available due in large part to the Department of Defense effort for Operation Warp Speed to get vaccines to the American people.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.