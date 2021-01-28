Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: First COVID-19 vaccinations take place at Fort McCoy

    First COVID-19 vaccinations take place at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss receives a COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 26, 2021,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Post personnel are shown receiving the COVID-19 vaccination Jan. 26, 2021, at the Fort McCoy Health Clinic during the first round of vaccinations at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Several people received the vaccine at the post Jan. 26.

    The effort was the beginning of many rounds of vaccinations at the installation.

    The COVID-19 vaccine is now available due in large part to the Department of Defense effort for Operation Warp Speed to get vaccines to the American people.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.

