Pa. National Guard gets new senior enlisted advisor

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania National Guard has a new senior enlisted advisor.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jon B. Worley was recently selected to be the state's ninth senior enlisted adviser. He succeeds Command Sgt. Maj. Harry Buchanan III, who retired in November 2020 after serving as the SEA since March 2017.



Prior to assuming the role, Worley served as the command sergeant major for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.



Worley said he sees several challenges in the new role.



“One of the challenges that I see is broadening my knowledge of the Pennsylvania Air Guard,” he said. “Coming from the state command sergeant major’s position, I feel I have a strong handle on Army National Guard issues. As the senior enlisted leader, I advise [the adjutant general] on Army and Air enlisted matters. Fortunately, I have a strong working relationship with Command Chief Master Sgt. Paul Frisco Jr., the state command chief of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.”



Since being selected to the position, Worley has been working with Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, acting adjutant general of Pennsylvania, on the priorities of his position. Worley said their primary focus is on people.



“This means medical readiness, mental and physical wellbeing, and it also includes recruiting and retention,” said Worley.



Worley began his military career in 1985 at Fort Bragg, N.C. After exiting active duty, he joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 1989.



Over his career, he has held a number of leadership positions that he said have given him a foundation of experience. Some of the positions include command sergeant major of the 628th Aviation Support Battalion, command sergeant major of the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and command sergeant major of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.



“I was fortunate enough to hold several leadership assignments in different units across the state,” he said. “These assignments gave me a broader picture of the Pennsylvania National Guard. I encourage others to seek assignments that broaden their experiences. Our Soldiers should seek assignments outside their battalions and brigades – possibly in our schools or other units.”



At the senior Pennsylvania National Guard noncommissioned officer, Worley said he will continue to support the Soldiers and develop the NCO corps.



“The NCO corps needs to get back to the basics of leadership," he said. "The Army’s initiative of ‘This Is My Squad’ is a great way to focus on that. It is an Army initiative, but the ability to better know your subordinates has an application for both Army and Air. We need to find the strengths in our teammates and make sure everyone feels like they belong and can contribute."



Worley was born in Havelock, N.C., and grew up in Lewisberry, Pa. He graduated from Red Land High School in 1985, and he has a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Excelsior College of New York.



Worley retired from his full-time job as the chief of the Fort Indiantown Gap Police Dept. in December of 2020.



He currently resides in Fredericksburg, Pa., with his wife Lori. He has two adult daughters, Katharine and Whitney, two stepchildren, Justin and Kacie, and one grandchild, Adelynn Mae Peters.