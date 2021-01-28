Photo Essay: Wisconsin Military Academy at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Wisconsin Military Academy is shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The academy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Wisconsin Military Academy is shown Jan. 14, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The academy is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy and supports the Wisconsin National Guard. According to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the 426th Regiment (RTI) Regional Training Institute in the academy is the Wisconsin National Guard’s educational institution, providing a professional learning environment, quality instruction, and training support. Through the Wisconsin Military Academy, the 426th trains future leaders through its Officers Candidate School and Warrant Officer Candidate School. It also provides technical education for the basic field artillery military occupational specialty qualifications and Field Artillery Noncommissioned Officer Education System as well as truck driving, combat lifesaving, and other courses. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.