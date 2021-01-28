Army-G1 Approves Name Change From Solider for Life-Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) to Transition Assistance Program

Courtesy Photo | On 26 October 2020, the Army-G1 approved the name change of the Army’s Transition...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On 26 October 2020, the Army-G1 approved the name change of the Army’s Transition Assistance Program from SFL-TAP to TAP. The strategic objectives of the name change include raising awareness of TAP's successes; increasing support for and participation in the program; re-inspiring leaders, clients, and team members through education; and repositioning TAP to differentiate itself from other programs. (Graphic courtesy Military-Civilian Transition Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Kentucky -- 2021 marks 30 years since the Army initiated the first ever program solely focused on transitioning Army Soldiers into civilian life. In 1991, just as the Berlin Wall hit the ground and as the first Gulf War ushered our Army into a new era, the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) was created.



As TAP celebrates its 30th anniversary, we are going back-to-basics with several strategic initiatives including a name change and a new program identity. On 26 October 2020, the Army-G1 approved the name change of the Army’s Transition Assistance Program from SFL-TAP to TAP.



The strategic objectives of the name change include raising awareness of TAP's successes; increasing support for and participation in the program; re-inspiring leaders, clients, and team members through education; and repositioning TAP to differentiate itself from other programs.



The Army is the only Military Service to have a 24/7 Virtual Center, staffed with Transition Counselors and Certified Financial Planners, which Soldiers can access through telephone or on a computer. Anyone who is eligible for TAP can utilize this service. These services are especially beneficial for transitioning service members who are not located near a brick-and-mortar center.



All transition requirements can be completed through the Virtual Center, and transitioning service members can have one-on-one counseling sessions with no appointment needed. TAP equips transitioning service members to have the necessary knowledge, skills, and self-confidence to be globally successful in civilian life.



With more than 30 years of experience, TAP has a high level of credibility with transitioning Soldiers. TAP is, and will continue to be, a commander's Program. Commanders benefit from these changes due to the customized methods, which better prepare Soldiers for transition and allow less time away from mission requirements. Additionally, the early start mandate helps to spread out requirements, thus reducing the impact of their absences.



This program allows transitioning service members to have greater control over their transition with more time to assess their readiness, identify their goals, and learn what's required to reach them.



The newly rebranded TAP has been developed on a foundation that places the well-being and transition of Soldiers above all else.



“TAP fulfills a moral obligation to prepare approximately 100,000 Soldiers annually for transition to civilian life, and assists them in achieving their individual transition goals," said Walter Herd, National Director, Army TAP.



TAP has continuously evolved over the past 30 years and as we enter into this time of celebration and rebranding, we hope to only continue to serve those who first served us, for many years to come.



This news article was written by the Army and modified to fit this platform by the Military-Civilian Transition Office.



For more information on TAP, or to view/schedule courses, visit www.TAPevents.org or www.DoDTAP.mil.