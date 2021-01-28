SJAFB Airmen complete Multi-Capable Airman Training

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. -- Airmen assigned to Team Seymour participated in an exercise to build their multi-capabilities. The training challenged Airmen to prepare for tasks and execute possible missions in various deployed locations.



During the exercise, Airmen built tents under the direction of experienced civil engineers, performed shoot, move and communication exercises with seasoned security forces Airmen.



“This is the 4th Fighter Wing’s movement to agile combat employments.” said 1st Lt. Joshua Preiss, 4th Maintenance Group executive officer. “We are completing this training in order to gain familiarization and skills across Air Force Specialty Codes (AFSCs) so no matter where we are we can perform basic tasks that aren’t our own.”



When deployed, Airmen could be tasked to support more aspects of the mission outside of their direct AFSC. This training will increase their knowledge so they are better prepared to fill those roles.



“If someone gets injured, taken out of the fight or has some type of emergency and they need to leave, someone else from another AFSC can come in and do their job almost as efficiently if needed,” said Senior Airman Caleb Sallows 4th Civil Engineer Squadron structures journeyman, who served as an assistant instructor for the civil engineering portion of the training.



Airmen who participated in this exercise are now able to return to their units with experience that is outside of their usual duty requirements, which will improve the force’s efficiency and aid in effective mission completion.

