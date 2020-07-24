Joint Typhoon Warning Center Conducts Change of Command

Capt. Shane Stoughton, Commanding Officer of Fleet Weather San Diego, JTWC’s parent command, commenced the ceremony with a review of Cmdr. Cherrett’s accomplishments as Commanding Officer, JTWC. “Cmdr. Cherrett has led with the philosophy of respect and professionalism, and in doing so, he has unleashed the combined strength of this team. Congratulations on a job well done.”



During his address, Cmdr. Cherrett spoke about the extraordinary performance and collaboration of the JTWC team and addressed the impact they have on operations, stating, “operations leverage a world of science [...] so that our men and women who stand the watch can provide a product that is globally recognized and respected with hundreds of millions of lives and hundreds of billions of dollars in assets on the line. That’s impact.” In his parting words, Cmdr. Cherrett also expressed how incredible an opportunity working with the men and women of JTWC was, pointing out just how “truly special this joint family is; truly enabling and special; truly Ohana.” Cmdr. Cherrett will go on to Washington, D.C. and work with the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Research, Development, and Acquisitions.



Cmdr. Angela Francis arrives from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) where she served as the Staff METOC Officer. She articulated her excitement at being able to work alongside the men and women of JTWC noting “just how in awe [she is] of this command and its mission.” She voiced that she has big shoes to fill, saying that she “aspires to seamlessly take the reins from [Cmdr. Cherrett], continue to foster that trust and respect, and ensure the JTWC Ohana is well cared for, and well advocated for.”



Reinforcing Cmdr. Cherrett’s sentiments, she said, “the sense of family, Ohana; that is what you feel when you walk through the front door; and joining the JTWC team is really hard to describe … thank you JTWC for welcoming me so openly, and I look forward to working for you, beside you, and on your behalf for the next two years.”



Cmdr. Francis graduated from Texas A&M University with a B.S. in Maritime Administration and Economics in 2003 and commissioned as a Surface Warfare Officer with an Oceanography Option. She has served both afloat and ashore. She earned her M.S. in Meteorology and Physical Oceanography from the Naval Postgraduate School as well as an MBA in Economics from the Forbes School of Business at Ashford University.



JTWC is jointly staffed by U.S. Navy and Air Force personnel and falls under the operational control of Commander, Task Group 80.7/Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command under Fleet Weather Center San Diego. U.S. Air Force personnel are administratively assigned to the 17th Operational Weather Squadron (OWS), a subordinate squadron of the 1st Weather Group and the 557th Weather Wing. JTWC also has a detachment co-located with the 17th OWS.

JTWC provides tropical cyclone reconnaissance, forecast, warning and decision support services for operational advantage to U.S. government agencies operating in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Navy personnel at JTWC also provide tsunami advisory information and recommendations to shore installations and units, as well as impact forecasts for U.S. Pacific Fleet’s airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and decision support services to INDOPACOM and its subordinate commands. JTWC Detachment provides naval aviation forecasts for the INDOPACOM area of responsibility.

Date Taken: 07.24.2020
Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US