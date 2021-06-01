Marine Forces Europe and Africa Commander Conducts Virtual Meeting with Royal Moroccan Navy Leader

BOEBLINGEN, Germany – Major General Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa spoke by telephone today with Vice Adm. Mostafa El-Alami, Royal Moroccan Navy Inspector.



Maj. Gen. Langley thanked Vice Adm. El-Alami for Morocco’s continued commitment to regional maritime security, particularly during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The two leaders discussed the many successful military-to-military engagements in the past few years between U.S. Marines and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, to include: the training of Moroccan Special Operations Forces, the Humanitarian Mine Action program to develop Moroccan explosive ordnance disposal technicians and instructors, and major exercises like African Lion, which have regularly included U.S. Marine Corps participation.



The two leaders affirmed the importance of the mutually beneficial U.S.-Morocco partnership and their unwavering dedication to the strong relationship between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces. The two leaders also discussed new opportunities to partner with Morocco’s Naval Infantry forces by expanding combined training opportunities for our forces and by improving our interoperability.



Both leaders pledged to seek new opportunities for cooperation and to support regional stability by strengthening the professionalism and capabilities of the region’s naval and amphibious forces. Additionally, both leaders articulated the value of forums like the Naval Infantry Leaders Symposium-Africa (NILS-A), a multinational, Africa-focused symposium scheduled for later this year, designed to bring together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantries to develop interoperability and crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa’s maritime domain security.

-30-



Follow us at:

https://www.facebook.com/usmcfea

https://twitter.com/usmcfea

https://www.instagram.com/usmcfea

https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/usmcfe



For additional information contact the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, Communication Strategy and Operations officer at mfea_commstrat@usmc.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 07:54 Story ID: 387778 Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Forces Europe and Africa Commander Conducts Virtual Meeting with Royal Moroccan Navy Leader, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.