IWTC Corry Station Modernizes AN/SLQ32(V)6 Shipboard Operations Course

Courtesy Photo | 210127-N-BQ121-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla (Jan. 27, 2021) Chief Cryptologic Technician...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210127-N-BQ121-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla (Jan. 27, 2021) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jefferson G. Heidenheimer (left) provides an overview of an AN/SLQ-32(V)6 electronic warfare system as a part of the updated Shipboard Operations Course at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station. The course is designed to train technicians on the latest version of the AN/SLQ-32(V)6 system. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Raymond M. Donato) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Joseph A. Lipster, Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station



PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station completed a major revision and modernization of its AN/SLQ-32 Shipboard Operations Course over the last two months.



The AN/SLQ-32 is a shipboard electronic warfare (EW) suite which provides a full array of EW capabilities that can be managed and controlled manually from a console or semi-manually or automatically by the host combat management system.



The modernization efforts led to the replacement of 10 SLQ-32A consoles with a mix of two SLQ-32A, four SLQ-32B and four SLQ-32(V)6 console emulators. These emulators look similar and function the same as a SLQ-32 would in a real-life environment, but are essentially normal computers running specialized software.



“The biggest benefit is that we are able to assign students to a system like they will operate in the fleet, much earlier than just the two weeks in the Enhanced Shipboard Operational Training System lab,” said Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jefferson Heidenheimer, the leading chief petty officer of the Shipboard Operations Course. “A great side advantage is that the console emulators are basically maintenance free and run on standard 110-volt power vice three phase at 400 hertz.”



The course modernization now provides students with more valuable time for practical skill building that is vital to get more confident and comfortable at the console.



“I felt very fortunate to be in one of the first classes to be able to learn on the new V6 systems,” said Cryptologic Technician (Technical) (CTT) Seaman Naymarie Vera. “I’m looking forward to using the technical skills offered by the upgraded systems and great instructors in the fleet.”



Sailors who participate in the Shipboard Operations Course complete seven weeks of training in the various labs and classrooms, receiving both knowledge and practical following 12 weeks of CTT “A” School. Graduates earn a Navy Enlisted Classification Code designator as a SLQ-32 Operator before reporting to a surface warfare vessel in the fleet. Some students go on to also receive training as SLQ-32 technicians.



“Anytime we can provide better and more impactful training, it will benefit the fleet,” added Heidenheimer. “The more hands-on practical training we can do with new-accession Sailors, the better prepared they are to fight and win. CTTs on ships attend more in classroom and shipboard training than most shipboard Sailors between “A”, “C”, fleet or “F” schools and the Afloat Training Group Monthly In-port Exercises. One of my XO’s told me ‘I want and need my CTTs to be the smartest, sharpest people on board because on our worst day I need you them to be the best!’ I carry that with me now and pass along to my instructors and all our students because it is true. That young Sailor sitting the watch as the EW operator and the EW supervisor at their side are the best chance that on that worst day–when missiles are in-bound, those missiles never make it.”



IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.