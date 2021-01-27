PHNSY & IMF successfully undocks USS Charlotte

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) successfully undocked Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Charlotte (SSN 776) Jan. 26. The undocking was a major milestone in the submarine’s engineered overhaul (EOH) availability.



Undockings, led by the shipyard’s docking team, are complex efforts that require teamwork across the project team, ship’s force, and numerous codes and shops at PHNSY & IMF to complete the work, testing and documentation safely, on time and with first-time quality. In addition, undocking Charlotte from Dry Dock #3 required the use of the shipyard’s buoyancy assist modules adding to the complexity of the evolution.



“Achieving this milestone brings us one step closer to getting Charlotte back in the fleet and executing our nation’s tasking,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Greg Burton. “I am extremely proud of the superb collaboration and teamwork of our project team and the Charlotte’s crew over many months to reach this critical step in the ship’s availability. The shipyard is in a high workload of ship movements and our undocking team performed flawlessly undocking Charlotte.”



An EOH is a major multi-year overhaul near the mid-point of a submarine's service life to perform necessary repairs, maintenance and modernization to ensure the submarine is operating at full technical capacity and mission capability for its entire designed service life.



Charlotte has been at PHNSY & IMF since April 2019. The ship’s EOH will require approximately 339,333 man-days of work to complete all required maintenance, modernizations and certifications necessary to return the ship to the fleet.



The shipyard team supporting Charlotte’s EOH will complete the overhaul pier side and prepare to return the ship back to unrestricted operations. Completing EOHs in a safe and timely manner require experts such as project management, contracting specialists, quality assurance technicians, engineers, shop and waterfront mechanics, docking officials and private industry working in sync to achieve each milestone throughout the availability.



Commissioned in 1994, Charlotte is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. Charlotte is one of the most versatile weapons platforms ever placed in the world's oceans, capable of long-range Tomahawk strike operations, anti-submarine and surface shipping operations, surveillance and intelligence gathering, and special forces insertions.



