Tyndall library to reopen Feb. 1

The 325th Force Support Squadron will reopen the Tyndall Library beginning Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.



It will now be located in Building 662, Room 205, as part of the next phase of remodeling base facilities on the way to becoming the Installation of the Future.



“We actually have more space here than we had in our previous location which is great for our patrons because we weren’t able to display all of our collection since it was in storage,” said Emily Copeland, 325th FSS library technician. “This an excellent opportunity to see more of what the library actually has.”



The library currently has approximately 13,500 individual pieces in their inventory.



“We have things that Airmen are interested in,” said Copeland. “We have full collections of the most recent College-Level Examination Program (CLEP) and Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support (DANTES) exam study guides.”



The library also offers a wide variety of graphic novels and video games for multiple gaming platforms including the newest game consoles.



“We have lots of movies, we have children’s books, juvenile books, fiction and non-fiction as well and tons of great electronic resources for those who aren’t able to come out here, [or] who are quarantining, we can get people set up with electronic resources via email,” Copeland continued. “We do same-day service every business day for electronic resources which include language learning, eBooks, audiobooks, comics, TV streaming and music downloads.”



Library services and resources are available to almost anyone working or living on Tyndall Air Force Base.



“Anyone who is affiliated with the military can use the library with the exception of contractors here for construction who are not permanent,” said Copeland. “We allow up to 10 books on an account at a time, three movies and two games.”



It has been a long time since the library staff have had a location large enough to accommodate their inventory. In Room 205 of Building 662 they will be able to host and display all of their items.



“It’s wonderful,” said Copeland. “We were able to get an extra computer in our computer lab. It has seven computers with free printing up to five pages and the scanner anyone is welcome to use. We’re really grateful to be able to reopen to serve our Airmen and to have this great new space.”



Patty Cantrell, 325th FSS library aide, said that some Airmen do not know that there was a full library on base for them to use.



“We get that from Airmen, we get that from families; that they didn’t realize there was a library one base, or that they didn’t know the library had reopened since the hurricane,” said Cantrell.



“You have all this information at your fingertips,” said Cantrell. “Ask us how can the library help find that for you.”



To contact the library, please call (850) 283-2325 or email tafblibrary@gmail.com

