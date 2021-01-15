A&FRC to host Heart Link seminar

The Airman and Family Readiness Center will host its bi-annual Heart Link seminar from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Feb. 3 in the A&FRC classroom in Bldg. 101.



The mission of Heart Link is to ensure spouses recognize their importance to the Air and Space Force and feel as though they are a part of the team.



The seminar is typically for Air and Space spouses married five years or less, but Melvin Castile, A&FRC personal and work life specialist and key spouse coordinator, said the event is available to all spouses regardless of age.



“The Air Force felt a lot of spouses didn’t know what some of the services were on base and developed this program,” Castile said. “When a military member goes home, they don’t say, ‘this is what legal does, this is what the [Military Personnel Flight] does. We have representatives from different sections and other base agencies come in and tell spouses what services they offer.”



Castile said providing varying perspectives, especially to younger military spouses, allows them to recognize the importance of their spouse’s mission and the resources available for their family.



“We hope when [attendees] leave the seminar they feel better about the location they’re in,” Castile said. “We hope they’ve learned about all the different services available to them for free.”



Kristy Smith, A&FRC Key Spouse mentor, helps with the seminars and shares her experiences with those who attend the events.



In the past, Smith said the seminar helped her learn about several aspects of the Air Force and added that it’s never too late to learn about a base.



“I knew some of those programs existed, like the Airman and Family Readiness Center, but I didn’t know where everything was,” Smith said. “There’s always something to learn and it’s good to know those things exist. A lot of people don’t realize there are so many options available.”



Smith said she likes that the seminar provides tours through the Restrict area to provide further understanding of an Airman or Guardian’s mission.



Though the service remains unavailable due to the pandemic, Smith expects it to return.



“To have an idea of what [your spouse] does is amazing,” Smith said. “I think it’s a nice help to have an idea of what it’s like to see what your spouse does on a daily basis.”



COVID-19 mitigation will limit attendees to eight participants. For information about the seminar, contact Castile at 719-567-3920.

