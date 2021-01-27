U.S. Army makes big plans for exercise in African this summer

AGADIR, Morocco -- In the face of a global pandemic, military planners from U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa, met here with Moroccan military counterparts Jan. 20-30 to make arrangements for the largest military exercise in Africa.
Exercise African Lion annually brings together members of the U.S. and Moroccan militaries. In 2020, the COVID-19 global pandemic curtailed the exercise, which had been in the works for months.
Undeterred, SETAF-Africa and planners from Morocco's Royal Armed Forces have continued to develop the exercise for 2021. This week's planning event in Morocco demonstrated their combined resolve to partner together to improve military readiness in the face of global pandemic.
