U.S. Army’s “Demon Brigade” heads to Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas Jan. 27, 2021 — The U.S. Army 842nd Transportation Battalion announced that approximately 100 aircraft piloted by military aviators from Fort Riley, Kan., began arriving in small groups here today.



Specific details related to the date and time of the incoming aircraft will be provided as it becomes available.



The aviation assets are part of 1,500 total pieces of cargo that will be loaded on Military Sealift Command-chartered vessels by the 842nd Transportation Bn. in support of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade’s upcoming joint training exercise with NATO allies and partner nations in Europe, according to Lt. Col. Gordon Vincent, commander, 842nd Transportation Bn., 597th Transportation Bde.



Vincent leads a team of military logisticians and transportation specialists and is responsible for ensuring the smooth and orderly flow of troops and supplies at the port.



The 842nd Transportation Bn. routinely conducts vessel loading operations for military operations around the world, but this mission stands out because the scale of the operation is immense: Two vessels will be required to move all the cargo instead of one, as is common.



The Port of Beaumont is an ideal location for this mission due to its strategic location and access to the Sabine-Neches waterway and long track record of support from the local community, according to Vincent.



Although the port operations are scheduled to be completed within a matter of days, the mission required months of planning by military logisticians, in coordination with the Port of Beaumont, the U. S. Coast Guard, longshore labor partners and many others.



“We have some of the best and most highly trained people from Southeast Texas working together to quickly and efficiently move the equipment necessary to build U.S. military readiness and interoperability with allies,” Vincent said, “They are professionals and who are committed to their country, their mission and their colleagues.”



“We truly appreciate the support from the community as we execute dynamic missions like this,” Vincent added.



The 842nd Transportation Bn. is the gateway for the movement of military cargo through the Gulf Coast and represents the military’s lifeline in supporting the warfighter at home and abroad.



The battalion’s primary mission is to conduct surface deployment and distribution through terminals and facilities on the western Gulf Coast through its four strategic seaports (Beaumont, Port Arthur, Corpus Christi and Gulfport, Miss.) for overseas operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2021 Date Posted: 01.27.2021 16:40 Location: BEAUMONT, TX, US