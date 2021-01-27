The 33rd Fighter Wing welcomes new command chief in the new year

The 33rd Fighter Wing welcomed Chief Master Sgt. W. Shane Rose as the new 33rd FW command chief, Jan. 25, 2021.



As command chief for the 33rd FW at Eglin Air Force Base, Rose is the principal advisor to the wing commander on all enlisted matters to include mission effectiveness, professional development, military readiness, training, utilization, health, morale and welfare.



“The Nomads had a big win on Monday when Chief Rose arrived at the 33rd FW,” said Col. Jon Wheeler, 33rd FW commander. “We are thrilled to have him as our command chief and look forward to benefiting from the experience, expertise and leadership from this outstanding senior enlisted leader.”



He will actively provide enlisted leadership to over 1,500 military, civilian and contractor personnel in support of the F-35 Lightning II for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and eight coalition partners, training graduate pilots, air battle managers and intelligence personnel to utilize the fifth-generation weapons system.



“I am extremely humbled and excited to have the opportunity to join the 33rd FW team and look forward to representing you as your command chief,” said Rose. “The 33rd is an amazing Wing with a deep heritage, and I am exceptionally proud to be a part of the professionals that are carrying on its prestige and reputation. I look forward to our time together and can’t wait to get around to meet all of you.”



Rose has taken the mantle of 33rd FW command chief after serving as the superintendent of the 633rd Mission Support Group, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA.



He enlisted in the Air Force in 1993 as a Communications Cable & Antenna Systems technician.

