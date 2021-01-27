6th ARW welcomes new command chief

Team MacDill welcomed Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee as the new command chief and senior enlisted member of the 6th Air Refueling Wing, Jan. 25, 2021.



Gee’s assignment to MacDill marks her second as command chief at an Air Mobility Command installation. She is joining the 6th ARW following her two-year tenure as the command chief of the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.



For Gee, laying out a clear list of goals is an important first step into her new role at MacDill.



“My goal is to get to know every job on base, get to know our Airmen and work alongside them,” said Gee. “I also want to bring our mission focus into alignment with the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s vision to accelerate change and make sure MacDill stays ready for the high-end fight against near peer competitors.”



As command chief, Gee will serve as the 6th ARW’s senior enlisted leader and will be responsible for overseeing the professional development, training, morale, quality of life and proper utilization of the command’s enlisted force.



Gee emphasized her excitement and passion for serving as an advocate for her Airmen whenever issues arise.



“I want my Airmen to know that I work for them, that I am here to be their backup, their go-to and I will make sure the enlisted voice is heard,” said Gee.



The roles and responsibilities of a command chief are vast, and the 6th ARW is eager to welcome Gee into her assignment at MacDill.



“It’s awesome to have Chief Gee here as our new command chief and we are excited to lead this team together,” said Col. Ben Jonsson, the 6th ARW commander.

