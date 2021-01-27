San Antonio Military Health System starts next phase of COVID vaccine rollout

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Air Force Senior Airman Kasey Ginn, medical technician, administers the COVID-19...... read more read more Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Air Force Senior Airman Kasey Ginn, medical technician, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Army Capt. Christine Kasprisin, physical therapist, at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021. The San Antonio Military Health System is starting the next phase of the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout -- expanding the scope of who is eligible to get vaccinated against the virus. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas (January 27, 2021) -- The San Antonio Military Health System is starting the next phase of the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout -- expanding the scope of who is eligible to get vaccinated against the virus.



Phase 1b includes beneficiaries age 75 and older, personnel who perform critical national capabilities, personnel preparing to deploy to locations outside of the U.S., and frontline essential workers.



“We are doing everything we can do to put shots in arms as quickly as possible,” said Air Force Maj. Gen. John J. DeGoes, SAMHS market director and commander of 59th Medical Wing, which oversees Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center. “We continue to focus on efficiency while maintaining the highest emphasis on safety.”



In a cooperative market effort, BAMC and Wilford Hall will each take on distinct vaccination roles in the days ahead. BAMC will focus on vaccinating eligible 1b military personnel, while Wilford Hall will finish vaccinating their eligible 1b military personnel and begin vaccinating civilian TRICARE beneficiaries age 75 and older starting Feb. 3.



Vaccinations for eligible 1b military personnel will be coordinated by their military units. Wilford Hall is opening a limited number of appointments for beneficiaries age 75 and older to be booked by calling the Consult Appointment Management Office, or CAMO. The status of those appointments will be posted on the JBSA COVID-19 website https://www.jbsa.mil/coronavirus. For CAMO information and contact numbers, visit https://www.tricare.mil/FindDoctor/AllProviderDirectories/MSM/SAMHS/Appointments?p=1



As the market expands to additional populations, SAMHS remains committed to the completion of Phase 1a vaccinations, which includes personnel in the vaccine program’s top priority tiers: healthcare providers, support staff and service members directly supporting the national COVID-19 response.



With an ongoing Level I trauma mission and over 8,600 staff members at BAMC alone, Phase 1a has been a considerable undertaking, noted Army Col Michael Wirt, BAMC’s deputy commanding officer.



“It’s a milestone to expand to the next phase of the vaccine process while still ensuring we provide our healthcare workers vaccine opportunities,” he said. “We could not have moved out this quickly without the efforts of our entire team, from planning and logistics to clinical vaccination teams and support staff.”



Following Phase 1b, the market will later expand its efforts to include Phase 1c, which encompasses eligible beneficiaries age 65-74 and beneficiaries age 16 and older at increased risk for severe illness as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control. For detailed information on the DoD’s phased plan, visit https://www.health.mil/About-MHS/MHS-Toolkits/COVID-19-Vaccine-Toolkit/COVID-19-Vaccine-Who-Can-Get-the-Vaccine-First.



SAMHS is administering the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine under special authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine, which is administered in two doses 21 days apart, is expected to have a 95 percent efficacy rate following receipt of the second dose, according to the CDC website. For detailed information on the Pfizer vaccine, visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/pfizer/index.html.



Even with such a high efficacy rate, people must stay vigilant even after getting the vaccine until more is learned about the protective immunity these vaccines confer, noted Air Force Col. Heather Yun, BAMC’s deputy commander for medical services and an infectious disease physician.



“Remember the 3 Ws -- wear a mask, wash hands or hand sanitize regularly, and watch your physical distance,” she said. “Taking protective measures and getting the vaccine when available are the best ways to protect ourselves, our families and our communities and put an end to this terrible pandemic.



For more information on the DoD’s vaccine program, visit https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Combat-Support/Public-Health/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine-Efforts.



For information on the SAMHS vaccine program, visit https://bamc.tricare.mil/, https://www.59mdw.af.mil/, or follow BAMC or WHASC on social media.