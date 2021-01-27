Pa. National Guard helps Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service develop reserve force

Courtesy Photo | Pennsylvania National Guard and U.S. Public Health Service personnel met at Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pennsylvania National Guard and U.S. Public Health Service personnel met at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., in late 2020 to discuss developing a reserve force for the USPHS. see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa.- Soldiers and Airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s domestic operations cell joined members of the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service in late 2020 for a meeting to present best practices in reserve force management.



USPHS Commissioned Corps is a 6,100-member, full-time uniformed service with a mission to protect, promote and advance the health and safety of the nation. Members work in a variety of federal agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.



The organization is using funding it received from the CARES Act to develop a Ready Reserve of health care workers who would be able to deploy during needed surges like COVID-19. The nationwide program is launching early 2021 with 300 people and is anticipated to grow to 2,500 by 2024.



USPHS Commissioned Corps personnel met with members of the Pennsylvania National Guard to discuss variety of topics relevant to developing a reserve force, including: training and recruiting staff, equipping a reserve force, strategic/long range planning and health care workers operational considerations.



The Pennsylvania National Guard has several units comprised of medical personnel or with a substantial medical mission, including: An Army area medical support company, three Air Force medical groups, as well as UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters equipped for medevac missions. These assets made the Pennsylvania National Guard an excellent choice to provide guidance, said Col. Timothy Brooks, Pennsylvania National Guard chief of joint staff.



“It was my pleasure to meet with the USPHS leaders and be part of their new reserve component initiative discussion," Brooks said.



The Pennsylvania National Guard is one of the largest and most deployed National Guards in the nation and headquartered at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. In addition to its federal mission, the Pennsylvania National Guard responds to domestic emergencies, working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, U.S. Northern Command and dozens of federal, state and local agencies.



The Pennsylvania National Guard maintains a joint operations center at Fort Indiantown Gap staffed by Pennsylvania Guard members 24/7 that support its domestic mission.