U.S., Polish forces discuss COVID-19 Measures

Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland– The U.S.A.R. 3235 Civil Affairs Team, 432nd Civil Affairs Bn., met with Polish Army Lt. Col. Jaroslaw Kowalski, 4th Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) Brigade Chief of Staff, Maj. Bogumik Krupinksi, head of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) staff, and local provincial health coordinators within the Olsztyn and Warmian-Masurian areas recently, to discuss ongoing COVID-19 response measures in the region.



“We are here to assist and act as a liaison between Battle Group Poland, the Polish military and civilian officials, to promote communication and interoperability between the groups,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Alan Burkart, who is currently stationed here in support of NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland. “We are here to help in any way we can.”



The Civil Affairs Team visited one of the TDF’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing points where civilians were administered a nasopharyngeal swab test for the virus by Polish Soldiers. They then spoke with local leaders to gain valuable insight as to how our partners and allies in the military and the National Health Organization are handling COVID-19 within the region.



The 4th TDF, similar in structure to the U.S. Army National Guard, works and trains regularly with border guards and police in Poland and shares a direct relationship with the municipal police, as well as emergency services across the voivodeship. The TDF is an important component of the eFP BG-P mission to defend and protect the people of Poland against any potential threat here. Their ongoing efforts on the frontlines in the battle against the virus is greatly appreciated.