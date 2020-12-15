Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S., Polish forces discuss COVID-19 Measures

    U.S., Polish forces discuss COVID-19 Measures

    Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the Polish Territorial Defense Force a walk and talk with U.S. Army...... read more read more

    POLAND

    12.15.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Battle Group Poland

    Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland– The U.S.A.R. 3235 Civil Affairs Team, 432nd Civil Affairs Bn., met with Polish Army Lt. Col. Jaroslaw Kowalski, 4th Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) Brigade Chief of Staff, Maj. Bogumik Krupinksi, head of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) staff, and local provincial health coordinators within the Olsztyn and Warmian-Masurian areas recently, to discuss ongoing COVID-19 response measures in the region.

    “We are here to assist and act as a liaison between Battle Group Poland, the Polish military and civilian officials, to promote communication and interoperability between the groups,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Alan Burkart, who is currently stationed here in support of NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland. “We are here to help in any way we can.”

    The Civil Affairs Team visited one of the TDF’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing points where civilians were administered a nasopharyngeal swab test for the virus by Polish Soldiers. They then spoke with local leaders to gain valuable insight as to how our partners and allies in the military and the National Health Organization are handling COVID-19 within the region.

    The 4th TDF, similar in structure to the U.S. Army National Guard, works and trains regularly with border guards and police in Poland and shares a direct relationship with the municipal police, as well as emergency services across the voivodeship. The TDF is an important component of the eFP BG-P mission to defend and protect the people of Poland against any potential threat here. Their ongoing efforts on the frontlines in the battle against the virus is greatly appreciated.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 12:03
    Story ID: 387712
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Polish forces discuss COVID-19 Measures, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    eFP

    Poland

    Civil Affairs

    Outreach

    USAREUR

    USArmy

    2CR

    stronger together

    TDF

    2dCavalryRegiment

    StrongEurope

    USArmyEurope

    StrongerTogether

    AlwaysReady

    BattleGroup-Poland

    WeAreNATO

    In it together

    BG-P

    BPTA

    ArmyReady

    target_news_europe

    COVID-19

    Corona virus

    ArmyCOVID19Fight

    InItTogether

    enhancedForwardPresence

    COVIDStopsWithMeCAT

    TAGS

    CAT
    USAREUR
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    COVID-19
    InItTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT