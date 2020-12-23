Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers give the gift of reading

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    12.23.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Battle Group Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland– Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland Troops from U.S. Army 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, read stories and recorded holiday messages to be sent home December 2020, at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. The idea was inspired by the USO Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program, whose mission is to unite military families through the gift of reading.

    The Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program was developed in the spirit of Bob Hope’s passion and commitment for helping to keep service members and their families connected. In 2019, the program connected more than 39,000 families around the world through reading, mostly by way of virtual, on-demand story time offerings.

    Reading is a simple, yet important, way for Soldiers to spend time bonding and create memories with children and family members– and can have a profound and lasting effect on learning and development.
    BPTA will soon have its own cache of books and supplies to further facilitate access to the program here. While we do not yet have a USO at BPTA, Soldiers are encouraged to check out a book, during the holidays and throughout the year, and then spend time on a family video chat reading for their children and loved ones. Recording the session will allow children to hear their loved one’s voice again and again as they enjoy their favorite book.

